Vince Carter reflects on Olympic ‘Dunk de la Mort’

Vince Carter hasn’t come across Frederic Weis since the 2000 Sydney Olympics, when Carter famously posterized the French 7-footer with the “Dunk de la Mort.”

In a Dan Patrick Show interview Tuesday, Carter said the only back-and-forth between the two came later in the Sydney Olympic gold-medal game. (The Dunk de la Mort happened in group play (video here))

Carter said he tried to dunk over Weis again in the final, but this time Weis fouled him less than two minutes into the game. Video is here.

Carter remembered exchanging smiles with Weis after the foul.

“I said, ‘I understand,'” Carter said. “I would do the same thing.”

Carter, the last active player from the 2000 U.S. Olympic team, said he would be puzzled if he came across Weis again.

“Who talks first? What do I say? I’m sorry?” Carter said. “I don’t know what to say. Or would he say, ‘You really hurt my feelings?'”

Weis was drafted 15th overall by the New York Knicks in 1999 but never signed with the team nor played in the NBA. He played professionally in Europe but suffered from alcoholism and depression, with a failed suicide attempt in 2008, according to The New York Times.

He retired in 2011 and was profiled by U.S. media in 2015, owning a tobacco store in France with his wife.

