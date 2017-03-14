Vince Carter reflects on Olympic ‘Dunk de la Mort’

Vince Carter hasn’t come across Frederic Weis since the 2000 Sydney Olympics, when Carter famously posterized the French 7-footer with the “Dunk de la Mort.”
In a Dan Patrick Show interview Tuesday, Carter said the only back-and-forth between the two came later in the Sydney Olympic gold-medal game. (The Dunk de la Mort happened in group play (video here))
Carter said he tried to dunk over Weis again in the final, but this time Weis fouled him less than two minutes into the game. Video is here.
Carter remembered exchanging smiles with Weis after the foul.
“I said, ‘I understand,'” Carter said. “I would do the same thing.”
Carter, the last active player from the 2000 U.S. Olympic team, said he would be puzzled if he came across Weis again.
“Who talks first? What do I say? I’m sorry?” Carter said. “I don’t know what to say. Or would he say, ‘You really hurt my feelings?'”
Weis was drafted 15th overall by the New York Knicks in 1999 but never signed with the team nor played in the NBA. He played professionally in Europe but suffered from alcoholism and depression, with a failed suicide attempt in 2008, according to The New York Times.
He retired in 2011 and was profiled by U.S. media in 2015, owning a tobacco store in France with his wife.
Swiss snowboarder Iouri Podladtchikov tore an ACL at the world championships on Saturday, less than 11 months ahead of his Olympic title defense in PyeongChang.
Podladtchikov, known as I-Pod, suffered the injury falling hard on his knee and head in his last of three runs in the final in Sierra Nevada, Spain. Podladtchikov ended up with silver behind Australian Scotty James at an event skipped by Shaun White.
“I gave it everything I could in this competition, and that was the right attitude. There is always a risk to get injured, being a sportsman you have to accept this,” Podladtchikov said, according to the International Ski Federation (FIS). “There is a reason for this injury as there is one for everything. I will subordinating everything to my preparation for the next Olympics. I’m already grateful for all the empathy and nice words, and I’m looking forward to be back together with my team.”
Podladtchikov, 28, required ankle surgery in November 2014 but was able to return for that season’s X Games and world championships.
Podladtchikov has not won a major contest since his Olympic title in Sochi. He was third, 12th and 10th at the last three X Games and fourth at the 2015 World Championships.
International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel reportedly repeated that if the NHL does not send players to the PyeongChang Olympics, it might not have the opportunity to do so at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
“I consider [NHL commissioner] Gary Bettman as a smart person so he knows that not coming [to PyeongChang] would then put in danger participation in Beijing.” Fasel said Tuesday, according to insidethegames, echoing his similar reported comments from 2016. “It [the Olympics] is a strong brand. Not using this platform would be a mistake and, as I said I consider him [Bettman] as a very smart person. I think it’s a risk if he’s not coming.”
Bettman and other NHL officials have said that the league will not send players to the PyeongChang Olympics if the current status quo does not change. However, they have not definitively ruled out NHL participation, nor have they set a deadline to decide.
Bettman has said league owners are feeling “fatigue” after going to the last five Olympics. They are worried about another midseason interruption and potential injury risk.
Fasel said the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association should jointly find a way to ensure NHL participation in PyeongChang, according to insidethegames. The NHLPA is believed to be overwhelmingly in favor of Olympic participation.
“Maybe the National Hockey League is just sitting back, waiting for the National Hockey League Players’ Association to provide a concession or an inducement or something that would change the owners’ mind about going to PyeongChang,” insider Bob McKenzie said on NBCSN in February.
Bettman has been more open to sending NHL players to the 2022 Olympics in a country more ripe for growth as a hockey market.
“The question is would the fact that the Winter Olympics in Beijing would introduce that country to hockey, give us an opportunity to make a real impression in China, where hockey is really in an embryonic state?” Bettman said in November 2015. “And that’s a discussion we have to have to determine whether or not there is an opportunity to grow the game in China by using the Winter Games with NHL players as a catalyst. That’s the question. I don’t know the answer.”
