Breezy Johnson does splits, somersaults in World Cup Finals crash (video)

American Breezy Johnson did the splits and somersaulted, but was able to walk away from a scary crash in the World Cup Finals downhill in Aspen, Colo., on Wednesday.

Johnson, a 21-year-old in her second World Cup season, lost control about 90 seconds into her run while hitting bumps on a turn.

After doing the splits, Johnson flipped over with her right ski detaching. She slid to a stop against safety netting.

Johnson lay on the snow while being tended to but eventually walked off.

Johnson has a top World Cup finish of 10th this season.

