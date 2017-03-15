Adorable girl steals show at World Junior Figure Skating Championships (video)

An adorable little girl was the star of the World Junior Figure Skating Championships Opening Ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday.
The girl skated near the beginning and end of the ceremony to “The Sound of Music,” gliding, spinning and even dropping to her knees with precocious choreography.
In the closing number, she lay on the ice and was picked up and carried off by an older woman while waving to the crowd.
American Breezy Johnson did the splits and somersaulted, but was able to walk away from a scary crash in the World Cup Finals downhill in Aspen, Colo., on Wednesday.
Johnson, a 21-year-old in her second World Cup season, lost control about 90 seconds into her run while hitting bumps on a turn.
After doing the splits, Johnson flipped over with her right ski detaching. She slid to a stop against safety netting.
Johnson lay on the snow while being tended to but eventually walked off.
Johnson has a top World Cup finish of 10th this season.
Mikaela Shiffrin must wait at least one more day to clinch her first World Cup overall title.
Closest challenger Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia won the World Cup Finals downhill in Aspen, Colo., on Wednesday to stay within (very remote) striking distance. Shiffrin is skipping the downhill and Thursday’s super-G to rest up for her best races, the slalom and giant slalom this weekend.
Stuhec gained 100 points for her downhill win, moving to within 278 points of Shiffrin’s World Cup overall standings lead with three races left in a 37-race season. The World Cup overall title is the biggest annual prize in ski racing awarded to the top all-around racer.
Shiffrin will clinch the overall title Thursday if Stuhec finishes third or lower in the World Cup Finals super-G (12 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).
Even if Stuhec wins the three remaining Finals races (extremely unlikely), Shiffrin will clinch the overall title with a top-12 finish in either Saturday’s slalom or Sunday’s giant slalom.
Shiffrin, who turned 22 on Monday, is looking to become the youngest men’s or women’s overall champion since Croatian Janica Kostelic in 2003.
She would also become the fifth American to take the prize after Phil Mahre, Tamara McKinney, Bode Miller and Lindsey Vonn.
With wins in slalom, giant slalom and super combined this season, Shiffrin could enter the 2018 Olympics with a shot to become the first American woman to win three gold medals at one Winter Olympics.
