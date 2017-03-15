Adorable girl steals show at World Junior Figure Skating Championships (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

An adorable little girl was the star of the World Junior Figure Skating Championships Opening Ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday.

The girl skated near the beginning and end of the ceremony to “The Sound of Music,” gliding, spinning and even dropping to her knees with precocious choreography.

In the closing number, she lay on the ice and was picked up and carried off by an older woman while waving to the crowd.

