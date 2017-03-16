ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Gary Bettman: No evidence Olympics has improved NHL in North America

By Nick ZaccardiMar 16, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said there’s no tangible, concrete evidence that Olympic participation since 1998 has benefited the NHL in North America.

“It hasn’t any impact,” Bettman said in a radio interview Wednesday. “We look at TV ratings, we look at attendance, we look at everything, and it’s been disruptive. Is it conceivable that in some places around the world, where they’re watching the Olympics, it might have a positive impact? I suppose, but I think back when we went to Nagano, Japan, [in 1998] the building that we played the event in, the day after the Olympics were over, they ripped out the ice.”

NHL officials have said there are no plans to participate in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games unless the status quo changes, but they haven’t made a final decision. They don’t want to take a break during their season to send players to the Olympics for a sixth straight time.

Bettman repeated some of the league’s concerns on Wednesday.

“We don’t even get the opportunity to promote the fact that we’re at the Olympics,” he said. “We don’t get to use the [Olympic] rings. I’ve said to the IOC, you know, Coca-Cola is a sponsor, they get to promote their association and say proud sponsor of the Olympics. They won’t let us do that, and we would lend player contracts worth something like $3.5 billion for those 17 days. There’s no recognition of the value by the IOC and the IIHF that we bring to the Olympics.

“To do it when there’s no football, and there’s no baseball, it’s really just us and basketball, and to get really no benefit of it. I’m not talking about compensation. We can’t market or promote that we’re there. We’re just there. And the IOC and the IIHF seem to be of the opinion that we should just be there, and whatever it takes, it takes.”

Four years ago, the NHL didn’t announce until seven months before the Sochi Olympics that it was participating in those Winter Games. But the NHL and Olympic officials had a handshake agreement one year before Sochi, according to Sportsnet.

“I understand why the Olympics want us there,” Bettman said Wednesday. “In terms of hours of TV programming in the Winter Olympics. In terms of most number of tickets sold for a sport in the Winter Olympics, hockey dominates.”

Bettman has cited owner fatigue, even negativity after five Olympics. Plus the 14-hour time difference from New York to PyeongChang, making for some Olympic games take place during the early morning for U.S. viewers.

“The world has changed since we started going, having our own network, having our own website,” Bettman said. “All of the things that we do with our fans, social media, on a daily basis, poof, we disappear. Because the IOC doesn’t let us do anything.”

Vincent Zhou, U.S. silver medalist, wins World Junior Figure Skating Championship

By Nick ZaccardiMar 16, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT

Vincent Zhou became the first U.S. singles skater to win a world junior title in four years on Thursday.

Zhou, a 16-year-old who took silver at the U.S. senior nationals in January, landed three quadruple jumps in his free skate to leap from fifth after the short program to take gold in Taipei, Taiwan.

Zhou trailed by 4.61 points after the short program, where he didn’t attempt a quad. He had the highest free skate score by 13.61 points.

Zhou’s total score — 258.11 points — ranks him 11th in the world this season among all skaters and fourth among Americans behind Nathan Chen (world-leading 307.46), Jason Brown (268.38) and Adam Rippon (267.53), the last three U.S. champions.

It’s easily the highest total score recorded by a skater that young under the 12-year-old points system, though scores have inflated as the years have gone on.

Though Zhou took a distant second to Chen at U.S. Nationals, the second and final spot on the U.S. team for worlds in two weeks went to Brown. Selection procedures look at recent international and national results, in addition to the U.S. Championships, and Zhou had never completed a full senior international competition.

The last American to win a world junior singles title was Joshua Farris in 2013. U.S. men have earned eight total medals at the last six junior worlds, despite taking zero senior Olympic or world medals in that stretch.

The last American woman to win a world junior title was Rachael Flatt in 2008.

IOC member apologizes for linking Russian ban to Nazis

Associated PressMar 16, 2017, 6:11 AM EDT

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — IOC board member Gian-Franco Kasper apologized Thursday for comparing a ban on Russia from the 2018 Olympics to persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.

“It was an inappropriate and insensitive comment,” Kasper, the long-time International Ski Federation president, said in a statement.

The 73-year-old Swiss official had been speaking on the sidelines of an IOC board meeting in 2018 host city Pyeongchang.

Kasper compared a potential Olympic ban for Russia — as punishment for state-backed doping and cheating at the 2014 Sochi Games — with indiscriminate persecution by the Nazis.

“I apologize unreservedly for any offence I have caused. I am truly sorry,” Kasper said in the statement released by the IOC.

The IOC has set up two commissions to verify evidence — detailed in investigations appointed by the World Anti-Doping Agency — of Russia’s doping program before deciding on the country’s Olympic participation.

Last July, the IOC board declined to impose a blanket ban on Russian teams and athletes competing at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Instead, the decision was left with the sports federations in a chaotic two weeks of legal debate and hearings before the games.

Kasper was not a board member at the time. He has since been promoted to represent winter sports on the IOC’s policy-making committee.

The two IOC commissions, investigating claims of a Russian doping conspiracy and prosecuting disciplinary cases against individual athletes, are expected to work for several more months.

