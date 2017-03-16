ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN

Lindsey Vonn crashes in final race of season (video)

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 16, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT

More: Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin set to clinch World Cup overall title Breezy Johnson Breezy Johnson does splits, somersaults in World Cup Finals crash (video) Mikaela Shiffrin must wait to clinch World Cup overall title

An exhausted Lindsey Vonn crashed in her final race of the season but escaped without major injury, gliding to the finish at the World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colo., on Thursday.

Early in her super-G run, Vonn had to stand up to make a gate. She ended up hitting the gate, losing her balance, falling on her back and sliding into safety netting. Vonn got up on her own without much delay.

“Just didn’t quite have enough direction,” Vonn, who came to the World Cup Finals with a chest cold, said on NBCSN. “I’m also really tired from being sick, and I just didn’t have the strength to pull that off. So I’m happy that nothing [worse] happened. Man, I tell you, I’m really exhausted. My body has taken a beating this year. I’m ready to reset, regroup and be ready for the Olympics next season.”

The last 13 months have been some of Vonn’s gnarliest, which is saying something. She suffered three knee fractures in a race crash on Feb. 27, 2016. Before returning to racing this season, she broke her right upper arm in a Nov. 10 training crash. Vonn called the latter the most painful injury of her career.

Still, Vonn returned to competition, on limited training and still with pain, on Jan. 15. She won her 77th World Cup race six days later, moving to within nine victories of the career record held by retired Swede Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn went winless in her last 11 starts this season, but she picked up a world championships downhill bronze to become the oldest female medalist of all time at age 32.

She also tallied three straight World Cup runner-up finishes, skiing this winter with her right ski pole taped to her glove. She still lacked feeling in the hand from the Nov. 10 crash.

Vonn goes into next season with one primary, tangible goal — to grab an Olympic medal in PyeongChang after missing the Sochi Winter Games (also due to crashes).

“My goal is just to be healthy,” Vonn said Thursday. “Sometimes I’m really impatient. I try to bite off more than I can chew.”

Vonn will also hope to close in on Stenmark’s record. She has averaged about 10 wins per season when healthy, but given the injuries, her age and emerging rivals in Slovenian Ilka Stuhec and Italian Sofia Goggia, catching Stenmark has become a taller task since last February.

Vonn has said she plans to race in the 2018-19 season and repeated that intention on Thursday.

“I’m going to give myself a little bit more time to get that World Cup win record,” she said.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Bode Miller says ‘a lot of pieces’ necessary for possible comeback

Mikaela Shiffrin set to clinch World Cup overall title

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 16, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT

More: Alpine Skiing

Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn crashes in final race of season (video) Breezy Johnson Breezy Johnson does splits, somersaults in World Cup Finals crash (video) Mikaela Shiffrin must wait to clinch World Cup overall title

Mikaela Shiffrin is on the verge of clinching the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in Alpine skiing. It should become official on Saturday.

Shiffrin will clinch at the World Cup Finals slalom in Aspen, Colo., if she finishes in the top 15, or if Slovenian Ilka Stuhec does not win. NBC Sports will air coverage (broadcast schedule here).

This is a near certainty, given Shiffrin has won seven of nine slaloms this season, and Stuhec has only finished one slalom in her career (placing 10th). In fact, Stuhec may skip Saturday’s slalom altogether.

Stuhec stayed in mathematical contention by finishing first and second in the first two of four World Cup Finals races this week. The Aspen series is the conclusion of a 37-race season that began in October.

Shiffrin has won 11 of those races, four more than anybody else, plus three-peated as world championships gold medalist in the slalom.

Shiffrin, who turned 22 on Monday, will become the youngest men’s or women’s overall champion since Croatian Janica Kostelic in 2003.

Previous Americans to take the overall title were Phil MahreTamara McKinneyBode Miller and Lindsey Vonn.

Shiffrin could go into the 2018 Olympics with a chance to become the first U.S. woman to win three gold medals at a single Winter Games, given she has won World Cup races in slalom, giant slalom and super combined this season.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Bode Miller says ‘a lot of pieces’ necessary for possible comeback

Vincent Zhou, U.S. silver medalist, wins World Junior Figure Skating Championship

AP
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 16, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT

More: Figure Skating

Girl figure skater Adorable girl steals show at World Junior Figure Skating Championships (video) Simone Biles Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan latest Olympians to join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ North Korea could qualify for PyeongChang Olympics in pairs figure skating

Vincent Zhou became the first U.S. singles skater to win a world junior title in four years on Thursday.

Zhou, a 16-year-old who took silver at the U.S. senior nationals in January, landed three quadruple jumps in his free skate to leap from fifth after the short program to take gold in Taipei, Taiwan.

Zhou trailed by 4.61 points after the short program, where he didn’t attempt a quad. He had the highest free skate score by 13.61 points.

Zhou’s total score — 258.11 points — ranks him 11th in the world this season among all skaters and fourth among Americans behind Nathan Chen (world-leading 307.46), Jason Brown (268.38) and Adam Rippon (267.53), the last three U.S. champions.

It’s easily the highest total score recorded by a skater that young under the 12-year-old points system, though scores have inflated as the years have gone on.

Though Zhou took a distant second to Chen at U.S. Nationals, the second and final spot on the U.S. team for worlds in two weeks went to Brown. Selection procedures look at recent international and national results, in addition to the U.S. Championships, and Zhou had never completed a full senior international competition.

The last American to win a world junior singles title was Joshua Farris in 2013. U.S. men have earned eight total medals at the last six junior worlds, despite taking zero senior Olympic or world medals in that stretch.

The last American woman to win a world junior title was Rachael Flatt in 2008.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: If no NHL at Olympics, who goes to PyeongChang?