American Breezy Johnson suffers leg fracture in downhill crash

U.S. ski racer Breezy Johnson has a tibial plateau fracture in her left leg from crashing in the World Cup Finals downhill in Aspen, Colo., on Wednesday.

There was no immediate determination on her return to skiing.

Johnson, a 21-year-old who just finished her second World Cup season, suffered the injury despite being able to walk away after doing the splits and somersaulting in her crash (video here).

“Looking up though because it was a lot better than originally feared,” was posted on Johnson’s social media.

Johnson has a top World Cup finish of 10th this season, ranking fifth among Americans in the World Cup downhill and super-G standings.

A maximum of four racers per nation can start per race at the Olympics, making Johnson’s path to PyeongChang all the more difficult.

Johnson will also have to deal with the expected return next season of four-time Olympic medalist Julia Mancuso, who hasn’t raced since March 2015.

Johnson is a very promising skier though, ranking 18th in the World Cup downhill standings this season while being more than one year younger than anybody else in the top 30.

