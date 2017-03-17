Fukushima added as Tokyo 2020 Olympic baseball, softball venue

TOKYO (AP) — Organizers on Friday confirmed that baseball and softball games for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held in Fukushima, an area hit by the 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster.
The International Olympic Committee approved the use of Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium as an additional venue for baseball and softball.
The IOC and Tokyo organizers have been eager to use the games as a symbol of recovery from the 2011 disaster that hit Japan’s northeastern region including Fukushima, 240 kilometers (150 miles) north of Tokyo, where entire communities fled after meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant.
More than 18,000 people died or went missing after a massive earthquake and tsunami.
“By hosting Olympic baseball and softball events, Fukushima will have a great platform to show the world the extent of its recovery in the 10 years since the disaster,” Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said.
The stadium, which has hosted professional baseball games in recent years, will be renovated for the games. Yokohama Stadium, some 40km (24 miles) from Tokyo, will be the main stadium for the baseball and softball competitions.
The proposal to use the 31-year-old Fukushima stadium was approved at the IOC Executive Board meeting in Pyeongchang.
Baseball and softball were dropped after the Beijing Olympics in 2008 but have been added to the Olympic program for the 2020 Games.
Eurosport put the three most iconic sprinters of all time into the same race, with technological assistance of course.
It took Usain Bolt, Carl Lewis and Jesse Owens‘ sprints from the 2012, 1984 and 1936 Olympics, respectively, and superimposed them on the 2012 London Olympic track.
In the Race of Legends, Bolt burst out to significant lead by 50 meters, but Lewis actually closed a bit on him in the latter half of the race.
Their final times:
Bolt — 9.63 (current Olympic record)
Lewis — 9.99
Owens — 10.3
U.S. ski racer Breezy Johnson has a tibial plateau fracture in her left leg from crashing in the World Cup Finals downhill in Aspen, Colo., on Wednesday.
There was no immediate determination on her return to skiing.
Johnson, a 21-year-old who just finished her second World Cup season, suffered the injury despite being able to walk away after doing the splits and somersaulting in her crash (video here).
“Looking up though because it was a lot better than originally feared,” was posted on Johnson’s social media.
Johnson has a top World Cup finish of 10th this season, ranking fifth among Americans in the World Cup downhill and super-G standings.
A maximum of four racers per nation can start per race at the Olympics, making Johnson’s path to PyeongChang all the more difficult.
Johnson will also have to deal with the expected return next season of four-time Olympic medalist Julia Mancuso, who hasn’t raced since March 2015.
Johnson is a very promising skier though, ranking 18th in the World Cup downhill standings this season while being more than one year younger than anybody else in the top 30.
