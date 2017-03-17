ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Katie Ledecky races to tie in NCAA Champs 200-yard freestyle

By Nick ZaccardiMar 17, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

Katie Ledecky notched another career first at the NCAA Championships on a Friday. Not a record (she has plenty of those). But a tie.

Ledecky, a Stanford freshman, and Mallory Comerford, a Louisville sophomore, touched the wall in the 200-yard freestyle final at the same time in 1 minute, 40.36 seconds, in Indianapolis.

“I put my head down, and I had no idea what happened,” Ledecky said on ESPN3 on her 20th birthday. “I never tied for first before. That’s pretty cool.”

Ledecky is undefeated in individual finals at major international meets — 15 for 15 at the Olympics, World Championships and Pan Pacific Championships.

NCAA swimming is done in 25-yard pools versus 50-meters pools in major international meets.

The 200-yard free was the most anticipated event of the four-day NCAA meet. But the attention hyped a different showdown, between Ledecky, the five-time Rio gold medalist, and Stanford teammate Simone Manuel, who bagged four medals in Rio.

Manuel is the only swimmer to beat Ledecky in a freestyle final longer than 100 meters since January 2014, doing so twice this season.

Manuel, the faster sprinter, led after 50, 100 and 150 yards on Friday. Comerford was out even slower than Ledecky but came back on both Olympians in the last 50 yards with the fastest split time. Manuel got third, .24 behind (full results here).

“It’s amazing to be racing them,” Comerford said, standing next to Ledecky. “It’s just a great experience. I was just sticking to my own race and having some fun. I’ve got nothing to lose.”

Comerford, who is five months younger than Ledecky, was 13th in the 2016 Olympic Trials 200m freestyle, more than four seconds slower than Ledecky.

But she made everyone take notice at NCAAs on Wednesday night, posting the fastest split in the 4×200-yard freestyle relay. Faster than both Ledecky and Manuel.

Ledecky won NCAA titles in the 4×200 free relay and the 500-yard free on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. She’s an overwhelming favorite in the 1650-yard free on the final day of the meet Saturday.

She called racing at NCAAs “pretty unique.”

“It ranks right up there with competing for the U.S.,” said Ledecky, who has turned down millions of dollars to stay eligible for NCAA competition. “You’re competing for your teammates that you go to school with. It’s something pretty special.”

Earlier Friday, Stanford sophomore Ella Eastin broke Ledecky’s American record in the 400-yard individual medley. Ledecky beat Eastin in setting the record at the Pac-12 Championships but did not race it at the NCAA Championships.

Stanford is favored to take home its first NCAA women’s team title since 1998, when the Cardinal were led by another freshman — Misty Hyman, who would go on to win the 2000 Olympic 200m butterfly.

Usain Bolt’s home finale to include Wayde van Niekerk, Olympic champs

Wayde van Niekerk, Usain Bolt
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 17, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT

Usain Bolt‘s last scheduled meet in Jamaica will be star-studded.

Bolt will be joined by Olympic champions Wayde van NiekerkDavid RudishaMo Farah and Christian Taylor at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston on June 10, meet organizers announced Friday.

It would be a surprise if any of Bolt, Van Niekerk, Rudisha and Farah are in the same race. Bolt is expected to contest the 100m.

Jamaica’s other top sprinters — Yohan BlakeAsafa Powell and Warren Weir — plus U.S. Olympians Tori BowieTrayvon BromellDalilah Muhammad and Jenna Prandini are also confirmed for the meet. Plus, South African Akani Simbine, the fastest man in the world so far this year at 9.93 seconds.

“I might shed a tear even though I’m not an emotional person as I close out where it started on Jamaican soil,” Bolt said Friday, according to Reuters, adding that he wanted to run under 9.8 seconds.

Bolt has broken 9.8 twice since the 2012 Olympics, in winning the 2013 and 2015 World Championships in 9.77 and 9.79, respectively.

Simone Biles steps into ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as favorite

Simone Biles, Sasha Farber
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 17, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

Simone Biles is a clear favorite of 12 celebrities on this season’s “Dancing with the Stars,” starting Monday, to lift the Mirrorball Trophy later this spring.

All four Olympic gymnasts who have competed in the ABC show’s 23-season history have finished in the top four.

Two were crowned champions — Shawn Johnson in 2009 and Laurie Hernandez just last year. Johnson and Hernandez, as teens, were the youngest champions in show history.

But there are factors working against Biles.

Biles, who turned 20 years old on Tuesday, is paired with Russian-born Australian professional dancer Sasha Farber, who has never made the top four in four show appearances.

Biles also admits her lack of dance experience. The Texan emphasized that she never danced with a man before Farber (though she did get pretty close with singer Jake Miller in a music video last year).

Early training for the show has not been kind to the 4-foot-9 Biles’ feet.

“I want to learn how to dance,” Biles said after being announced as a cast member March 1. “I’m so nervous, because you have to get out of your comfort zone.”

In competing, Biles knows little else than winning. She hasn’t been beaten in an all-around competition in nearly four years. But Farber doesn’t want to make this contest about results.

“We set one goal, and that’s to make sure we have a good time,” he said.

Olympians as a whole tend to perform well on the show — see winners Apolo Anton OhnoKristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis.

And Biles is not the only Olympian competing this season.

Enter Nancy Kerrigan, the 1992 and 1994 Olympic medalist best known for being attacked by a man hired by rival Tonya Harding‘s ex-husband at the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Kerrigan has largely been out of the public eye in the last 20 years — she said she preferred it that way — making her inclusion on “Dancing with the Stars” a shock.

Like the gymnasts, all previous figure skaters on the show finished in the top four (save Dorothy Hamill, who withdrew during season 16 in 2003 due to a back injury).

But Kerrigan is 47, more than 10 years older than the previous figure skaters to finish so high. Only two celebrities older than Kerrigan have won the Mirrorball Trophy — actors Donny Osmond and Jennifer Grey.

Like Biles, Kerrigan expressed nervousness.

“Because of skating, it’s prepared [me] in that I know how to move my body,” said Kerrigan, a mother of three paired with Russian-born Artem Chigvintsev. “Not necessarily in the ballroom, because the positions and things are very different, but I can follow direction and, as an athlete, have been told what to do my whole life. And then do it. As a skater, we perform to music. That may help me to feel the music.”

A list of Olympians (and one Paralympian) to compete on Dancing with the Stars:

Season 1 — Evander Holyfield (1984, boxing)
Season 4 — Apolo Ohno (2002-2010, short track speed skating) — WINNER, Clyde Drexler (1992, basketball)
Season 5 — Floyd Mayweather Jr. (1996, boxing)
Season 6 — Kristi Yamaguchi (1992, figure skating) — WINNER, Monica Seles (1996-2000, tennis)
Season 7 — Maurice Greene (2000-2004, track and field), Misty May-Treanor (2000-2012, volleyball)
Season 8 — Shawn Johnson (2008, gymnastics) — WINNER
Season 9 — Louie Vito (2010, snowboarding), Natalie Coughlin (2004-2012, swimming)
Season 10 — Evan Lysacek (2006-2010, figure skating)
Season 12 — Sugar Ray Leonard (1976, boxing)
Season 13 — Hope Solo (2004-2016, soccer)
Season 14 — Martina Navratilova (2004, tennis)
Season 15 — Shawn Johnson, Apolo Ohno
Season 16 — Dorothy Hamill (1976, figure skating), Aly Raisman (2012-2016, gymnastics)
Season 18 — Meryl Davis (2010-2014, figure skating) — WINNER, Charlie White (2010-2014, figure skating), Amy Purdy (2014, snowboarding)
Season 19 — Lolo Jones (2008, 2012, 2014, track and field/bobsled)
Season 20 — Nastia Liukin (2008, gymnastics)
Season 23 — Laurie Hernandez (2016, gymnastics) — WINNER, Ryan Lochte (2004-2016, swimming)
Season 24 — Simone Biles (2016, gymnastics), Nancy Kerrigan (1992-94, figure skating)