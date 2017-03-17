ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Norb Sander
The Armory

Norbert Sander, NYC Marathon winner and Armory restorer, dies at 74

By Nick ZaccardiMar 17, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

More: Track and Field

Dr. Norbert W. Sander, who won the 1974 New York City Marathon and later led the restoration of the Armory in Manhattan, has died unexpectedly at age 74.

Sander remains the only male New Yorker to win the New York City Marathon. He prevailed when the 26.2-mile event was held in Central Park, two years before it became the five-borough race it is today.

More than a decade later, while practicing family medicine in the Bronx, Sander came across the Armory, a formerly famed indoor track and field facility in the Washington Heights neighborhood where he raced as a boy.

But the Fort Washington Avenue facility had become a “dilapidated, overcrowded homeless shelter” in the 1980s, according to the New York Road Runners. There were about 2,000 homeless men housed in unsanitary conditions. Every window was broken, according to Fordham Preparatory School, from which Sander graduated in 1960.

“It had been a shrine, a holy place,” Sander said of the facility that opened in 1909 in a 1995 Sports Illustrated article, according to Fordham Prep. “Then the homeless were moved in, and it became the heart of darkness.”

Sander, as president, CEO and founder of the Armory Foundation, helped the homeless relocate to better living conditions.

He lobbied city corporations and athletic companies to raise money to restore the Armory. Efforts by those including Sander netted $25 million to restore the building, according to Fordham Prep.

Track and field competition returned to the Armory in 1993 after a seven-year hiatus, according to The New York Times.

Now, it’s a national historic landmark, houses the National Track and Field Hall of Fame and hosts the Millrose Games every February, arguably the most prestigious annual indoor track and field meet. The Millrose Games feature not only Olympic and world champions, but also youth and high school races.

In 2014, Sander received the Abebe Bikila Award from the New York Road Runners for his “outstanding commitment and contributions to the sport of distance running.” The award was named after the Ethiopian marathoner who became the first sub-Saharan African to win an Olympic gold medal.

“Dr. Sander was a partner to USATF who cared passionately about the sport and even more about the kids who benefit from the Armory’s track and field, educational and enrichment programs,” USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel said in a statement. “Countless young people have been impacted by his work. His death is a shock to all of us and deeply affects this sport. On behalf of USATF, we offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Mikaela Shiffrin is fifth American to win World Cup overall title

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 17, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

More: Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin is all set to become the World Cup overall champion.

The 22-year-old American will bag the biggest annual prize in ski racing after Slovenian Ilka Stuhec, the only other skier mathematically in the running, reportedly said she will not enter Saturday’s slalom at the World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colo., (broadcast schedule here). It will become official when the start list is out later Friday.

Stuhec had a miniscule chance of overtaking Shiffrin, needing to win both Saturday’s slalom and Sunday’s giant slalom and for Shiffrin to finish outside the top 15 in both races. Stuhec does not typically race slaloms.

Shiffrin became the fifth American to take the overall title, awarded since 1967 to the male and female skiers who accumulate the most points across all races in the World Cup season.

She joins Phil Mahre (1981-83), Tamara McKinney (1983), Bode Miller (2005, 2008) and Lindsey Vonn (2008-10, 2012) in bringing the crystal globe back to the U.S.

Shiffrin is also the youngest male or female overall champion since Croatian Janica Kostelic in 2003.

She clinched with two races left in a 37-race season, but it was wrapped up for all intents and purposes on Feb. 10. On that day, Swiss Lara Gut, the defending World Cup overall champion, tore an ACL in a warm-up at the world championships.

Gut was 180 points behind Shiffrin at the time, significant, but the remaining World Cup schedule favored Gut’s speed events to Shiffrin’s technical events.

With Gut out, Shiffrin cruised to the title by winning three of her next four World Cup races. She’s now at 11 wins this season, most by any man or woman, and could finish with 13 if she bags Saturday’s slalom and Sunday’s giant slalom in Aspen.

Thirteen victories would tie Shiffrin for second all-time in one season by a man or woman. It would also give her 33 career World Cup wins, matching Bode Miller for second all-time among Americans behind Vonn, who has 77.

It has been quite the rise for Shiffrin since she captured gold in Sochi. She became more dominant in slalom, began winning in giant slalom and super combined and is now a podium threat in the scattered super-Gs that she starts.

It all sets up for Shiffrin to go into the Olympic season with the chance to become the first U.S. woman to win three gold medals at a single Winter Olympics.

British film company buys rights to refugee Olympic swimmer’s story

Yusra Mardini
AP
Associated PressMar 17, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — A British film company has agreed to buy the rights to the story of a teenage refugee who fled Syria and swam at the Olympics a year later.

Yusra Mardini and her sister Sara were forced to swim for hours alongside their overloaded boat to reach Greece from Turkey in 2015.

The International Olympic Committee picked Yusra for its first ever refugee team at the Summer Games in Rio.

Eventually they reached the German capital Berlin and joined a local swimming club, quickly gaining international attention.

Working Title Films said Friday that award-winning filmmaker Stephen Daldry, who made “Billy Elliot” and “Trash,” has been tipped to direct the film.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much Working Title paid for the rights.

