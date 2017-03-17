ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Simone Biles, Sasha Farber
Getty Images

Simone Biles steps into ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as favorite

By Nick ZaccardiMar 17, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

More: Olympics

Simone Biles is a clear favorite of 12 celebrities on this season’s “Dancing with the Stars,” starting Monday, to lift the Mirrorball Trophy later this spring.

All four Olympic gymnasts who have competed in the ABC show’s 23-season history have finished in the top four.

Two were crowned champions — Shawn Johnson in 2009 and Laurie Hernandez just last year. Johnson and Hernandez, as teens, were the youngest champions in show history.

But there are factors working against Biles.

Biles, who turned 20 years old on Tuesday, is paired with Russian-born Australian professional dancer Sasha Farber, who has never made the top four in four show appearances.

Biles also admits her lack of dance experience. The Texan emphasized that she never danced with a man before Farber (though she did get pretty close with singer Jake Miller in a music video last year).

Early training for the show has not been kind to the 4-foot-9 Biles’ feet.

“I want to learn how to dance,” Biles said after being announced as a cast member March 1. “I’m so nervous, because you have to get out of your comfort zone.”

In competing, Biles knows little else than winning. She hasn’t been beaten in an all-around competition in nearly four years. But Farber doesn’t want to make this contest about results.

“We set one goal, and that’s to make sure we have a good time,” he said.

Olympians as a whole tend to perform well on the show — see winners Apolo Anton OhnoKristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis.

And Biles is not the only Olympian competing this season.

Enter Nancy Kerrigan, the 1992 and 1994 Olympic medalist best known for being attacked by a man hired by rival Tonya Harding‘s ex-husband at the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Kerrigan has largely been out of the public eye in the last 20 years — she said she preferred it that way — making her inclusion on “Dancing with the Stars” a shock.

Like the gymnasts, all previous figure skaters on the show finished in the top four (save Dorothy Hamill, who withdrew during season 16 in 2003 due to a back injury).

But Kerrigan is 47, more than 10 years older than the previous figure skaters to finish so high. Only two celebrities older than Kerrigan have won the Mirrorball Trophy — actors Donny Osmond and Jennifer Grey.

Like Biles, Kerrigan expressed nervousness.

“Because of skating, it’s prepared [me] in that I know how to move my body,” said Kerrigan, a mother of three paired with Russian-born Artem Chigvintsev. “Not necessarily in the ballroom, because the positions and things are very different, but I can follow direction and, as an athlete, have been told what to do my whole life. And then do it. As a skater, we perform to music. That may help me to feel the music.”

A list of Olympians (and one Paralympian) to compete on Dancing with the Stars:

Season 1 — Evander Holyfield (1984, boxing)
Season 4 — Apolo Ohno (2002-2010, short track speed skating) — WINNER, Clyde Drexler (1992, basketball)
Season 5 — Floyd Mayweather Jr. (1996, boxing)
Season 6 — Kristi Yamaguchi (1992, figure skating) — WINNER, Monica Seles (1996-2000, tennis)
Season 7 — Maurice Greene (2000-2004, track and field), Misty May-Treanor (2000-2012, volleyball)
Season 8 — Shawn Johnson (2008, gymnastics) — WINNER
Season 9 — Louie Vito (2010, snowboarding), Natalie Coughlin (2004-2012, swimming)
Season 10 — Evan Lysacek (2006-2010, figure skating)
Season 12 — Sugar Ray Leonard (1976, boxing)
Season 13 — Hope Solo (2004-2016, soccer)
Season 14 — Martina Navratilova (2004, tennis)
Season 15 — Shawn Johnson, Apolo Ohno
Season 16 — Dorothy Hamill (1976, figure skating), Aly Raisman (2012-2016, gymnastics)
Season 18 — Meryl Davis (2010-2014, figure skating) — WINNER, Charlie White (2010-2014, figure skating), Amy Purdy (2014, snowboarding)
Season 19 — Lolo Jones (2008, 2012, 2014, track and field/bobsled)
Season 20 — Nastia Liukin (2008, gymnastics)
Season 23 — Laurie Hernandez (2016, gymnastics) — WINNER, Ryan Lochte (2004-2016, swimming)
Season 24 — Simone Biles (2016, gymnastics), Nancy Kerrigan (1992-94, figure skating)

Usain Bolt’s home finale to include Wayde van Niekerk, Olympic champs

Wayde van Niekerk, Usain Bolt
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 17, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

Usain Bolt‘s last scheduled meet in Jamaica will be star-studded.

Bolt will be joined by Olympic champions Wayde van NiekerkDavid RudishaMo Farah and Christian Taylor at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston on June 10, according to reports.

It would be a surprise if any of Bolt, Van Niekerk, Rudisha and Farah are in the same race. Bolt is expected to contest the 100m.

Jamaica’s other top sprinters — Yohan BlakeAsafa Powell and Warren Weir — are also expected to compete, according to the Jamaica Gleaner.

“I might shed a tear even though I’m not an emotional person as I close out where it started on Jamaican soil,” Bolt said Friday, according to Reuters, adding that he wanted to run under 9.8 seconds.

Bolt has broken 9.8 twice since the 2012 Olympics, in winning the 2013 and 2015 World Championships in 9.77 and 9.79, respectively.

Mikaela Shiffrin is fifth American to win World Cup overall title

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 17, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

More: Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin is all set to become the World Cup overall champion.

The 22-year-old American will bag the biggest annual prize in ski racing after Slovenian Ilka Stuhec, the only other skier mathematically in the running, reportedly said she will not enter Saturday’s slalom at the World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colo., (broadcast schedule here). It will become official when the start list is out later Friday.

Stuhec had a miniscule chance of overtaking Shiffrin, needing to win both Saturday’s slalom and Sunday’s giant slalom and for Shiffrin to finish outside the top 15 in both races. Stuhec does not typically race slaloms.

Shiffrin became the fifth American to take the overall title, awarded since 1967 to the male and female skiers who accumulate the most points across all races in the World Cup season.

She joins Phil Mahre (1981-83), Tamara McKinney (1983), Bode Miller (2005, 2008) and Lindsey Vonn (2008-10, 2012) in bringing the crystal globe back to the U.S.

Shiffrin is also the youngest male or female overall champion since Croatian Janica Kostelic in 2003.

She clinched with two races left in a 37-race season, but it was wrapped up for all intents and purposes on Feb. 10. On that day, Swiss Lara Gut, the defending World Cup overall champion, tore an ACL in a warm-up at the world championships.

Gut was 180 points behind Shiffrin at the time, significant, but the remaining World Cup schedule favored Gut’s speed events to Shiffrin’s technical events.

With Gut out, Shiffrin cruised to the title by winning three of her next four World Cup races. She’s now at 11 wins this season, most by any man or woman, and could finish with 13 if she bags Saturday’s slalom and Sunday’s giant slalom in Aspen.

Thirteen victories would tie Shiffrin for second all-time in one season by a man or woman. It would also give her 33 career World Cup wins, matching Bode Miller for second all-time among Americans behind Vonn, who has 77.

It has been quite the rise for Shiffrin since she captured gold in Sochi. She became more dominant in slalom, began winning in giant slalom and super combined and is now a podium threat in the scattered super-Gs that she starts.

It all sets up for Shiffrin to go into the Olympic season with the chance to become the first U.S. woman to win three gold medals at a single Winter Olympics.

