AP

Mikaela Shiffrin sixth in last race of season; eyes speed events in 2018

By Nick ZaccardiMar 19, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

Mikaela Shiffrin completed her best season yet with a sixth-place finish in the World Cup Finals giant slalom in Aspen, Colo., on Sunday.

Shiffrin, the World Cup overall champion, ended up 2.14 seconds behind Italian Federica Brignone at the 37th and last race of the season. Shiffrin was in second place after the first run but struggled in the second run, going 15th-fastest.

“I’m not very satisfied,” Shiffrin said on NBCSN. “I didn’t take enough aggression when I really needed it. It’s a bit of a bummer, but it’s good motivation for next year.”

Italy swept the first three places. Brignone was followed by Sofia Goggia and Marta Bassino.

France’s Tessa Worley placed fifth, wrapping up the giant slalom season title by 85 points over Shiffrin. Shiffrin also took second to Worley in the giant slalom at the world championships in February.

This season, Shiffrin was once again the world’s best slalom skier, improved to become the second-best giant slalom skier and won her only super combined start.

“Overall, it’s been incredible,” she said. “It’s just sort of sad that it’s over.”

At 22, she is the youngest World Cup overall champion since Janica Kostelic in 2003, and the fifth American to take home the sport’s biggest annual prize (Phil MahreTamara McKinneyBode MillerLindsey Vonn).

Her 11 World Cup wins are joint-second-most by an American man or woman in one season, trailing only Vonn, who took 12 in the 2011-12 season.

Three medals at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics are possible. One U.S. woman has captured three medals in one Winter Olympics — speed skater Sheila Young in 1976.

The 2017-18 World Cup season will likely start with the traditional opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, in late October.

Shiffrin’s goal next year is to improve in the speed events of super-G and downhill, racing at least one speed event in PyeongChang. She has made five career World Cup super-G starts and two downhills, with a best finish of fourth.

“I’m still focused on my main events, but as I get older and more confident and stronger, then I think I can add more speed,” Shiffrin said.

A challenge will be stamina. Shiffrin started 25 of 37 World Cup races this season, skipping the majority of the speed races. Even with that schedule, she noted fatigue in Aspen this weekend.

“You just want to take a nap for three days straight,” Shiffrin said Sunday.

Katie Ledecky laps all but one swimmer to win NCAA title

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 18, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

Katie Ledecky lapped all but one swimmer through 1,000 yards of her 1650-yard NCAA Championships race, and won by 21.19 seconds.

Yet she didn’t come close to her race goal.

Ledecky won the 1650, her third individual title in three events this week, in 15 minutes, 7.70 seconds. She was slower than her American record of 15:03.92, and missed her aspiration of becoming the first woman to break 15 minutes. Video is here.

“I think I maybe took it out a little too hard, but I can still be happy with that,” Ledecky said on ESPN3. “For sure, I wanted to break 15. … I just didn’t have as much as I wanted in the end. It’ll give me something to work towards in the future.”

Ledecky looked en route to a sub-15 early on. She was four seconds faster than her record pace at the 750-yard mark.

But Ledecky fell off the pace in the latter half of the race. Her lap times dragged (relative term, obviously) from low- to mid-27 seconds per 50 yards to the upper 27s and even some 28s. In her previous record swim, Ledecky didn’t have a 50-yard split slower than 27.78 after the first 300 yards.

The only woman Ledecky didn’t lap was Olympic 400m free bronze medalist Leah Smith. Ledecky has swum this event 20 seconds faster than the second-fastest performer all time (Katie Hoff).

Ledecky finished an exemplary first NCAA season, losing just two freestyle races longer than 100 yards, both to Olympic champion teammate Simone Manuel.

At NCAAs, Ledecky won the 200-yard free (in a tie with Louisville’s Mallory Comerford), 500-yard free (breaking her American record) and the 1650-yard free.

Also Saturday, Manuel won the 100-yard free in 45.56, smashing her American record of 46.09. Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Lilly King completed a sweep of the NCAA breaststrokes for a second straight year, breaking her American 200-yard breast record in 2:03.18.

Full NCAA Championships results are here.

Now, Ledecky, Manuel and King will prep for the major international meet of the year, the world championships in Budapest in July. She’ll look to qualify for worlds at the U.S. Championships, also in Indianapolis, in late June.

Mikaela Shiffrin edged out in World Cup Finals slalom

By Nick ZaccardiMar 18, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT

Mikaela Shiffrin was beaten for the third time in 10 World Cup slaloms this season, edged out by .24 at the World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colo., on Saturday.

Shiffrin, the Olympic and world slalom champion, took second to Slovakian Petra Vlhova. Swede Frida Hansdotter was third.

Vlhova was fastest in both runs, while Shiffrin was third-fastest in both runs.

“I wouldn’t call today a bad day,” Shiffrin said. “I was disappointed with some of my skiing and also happy with some of my skiing. Yeah, second place is never bad.”

Shiffrin, who turned 22 years old on Monday and has 11 World Cup wins this season, already had the season overall and slalom titles wrapped up before Saturday’s race.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever process that,” a smiling Shiffrin said of becoming the fifth American man or woman to take the overall title, and the youngest of any nationality since 2003. “It’s been a goal and a dream of mine since I was 5 years old, and it’s really difficult to understand something that finally happens after 20 years.”

Shiffrin is up to 1,603 points this season, which is the most by a female racer since Tina Maze set the points record with 2,414 in 2013. Shiffrin has competed in 24 of 36 races this season, skipping the majority of the downhill, super-G and super combined races.

Maze, now retired, competed in all 35 races in her historic 2012-13 campaign.

“I remember when Tina Maze had her big, big season, and she said to me at the end, ‘Don’t do every event. It’s so exhausting,'” Shiffrin said. “I was like, but that’s what I want to do. Now, a couple years later, I can understand what she means. I didn’t even ski in every race this year, and I feel the fatigue.”

Earlier Saturday, Austrian Marcel Hirscher won the World Cup Finals giant slalom by .53. Hirscher, who already clinched his record sixth straight World Cup overall title, finished first or second in all eight giant slaloms this season.

The World Cup Finals conclude Sunday with the men’s slalom and women’s giant slalom (broadcast schedule here).

“I’m definitely motivated after today,” Shiffrin said. “I don’t want to leave anything out there.”

