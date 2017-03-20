Watch Rally driver take car down world’s oldest bobsled track

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rally driver Mark Higgins recently took a Subaru WRX STI for a spin — down the world’s oldest bobsled, luge and skeleton track in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The car appeared to have few alterations to make it down the 1.07-mile course that was built in 1904 and hosted Olympic competition in 1928 and 1948.

The most obvious was a lack of side mirrors. They would have fallen off during the ride, as Higgins couldn’t help but hit the sides of the track on his way down.

“He left enough Subaru debris behind for everybody to grab a piece, but the car remained driveable, making another run up at a slower pace to give the crew some additional footage,” Road and Track reported.

Higgins, 45, is also known as a stunt driver for recent James Bond films. He called the ride “a proper rattle,” according to caranddriver.com.

“I think I’m gonna have a sore neck tomorrow,” he said, according to the website.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Olympian returns to bobsled after not being deployed to Kuwait