ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Getty Images

Satoko Miyahara to miss figure skating world championships

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 20, 2017, 9:03 AM EDT

More: Figure Skating

Simone Biles, Sasha Farber Simone Biles steps into ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as favorite Vincent Zhou, U.S. silver medalist, wins World Junior Figure Skating Championship Girl figure skater Adorable girl steals show at World Junior Figure Skating Championships (video)

Japanese champion Satoko Miyahara, the second-ranked women’s figure skater this season, will miss the world championships next week due to a hip injury.

The 2015 World silver medalist will be replaced on the three-woman Japanese team by Rika Hongo, the Japanese Skating Federation announced Monday, according to Japanese media.

Miyahara, 18, was the closest skater this season to Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva, who is a massive favorite to become the first woman to repeat as world champion since Michelle Kwan in 2000 and 2001. Medvedeva hasn’t lost a competition since November 2015.

Miyahara finished second to Medvedeva at December’s Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest annual competition behind worlds. Medvedeva won the event with 227.66 points.

Miyahara tallied a personal-best 218.33, the highest score in the world since the 2014 Olympics, save Medvedeva. Miyahara then won the Japanese Championships for a third straight time but withdrew ahead of February’s Four Continents Championships with the hip injury.

Miyahara’s absence from worlds should boost the U.S. women’s contingent of Ashley WagnerMariah Bell and Karen Chen. Hongo’s top score this season is 181.75 points, ranking 14th out of skaters in the worlds field.

The two best results out of Wagner, Bell and Chen must total to no more than 13 for the U.S. women to keep three spots for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. For example, if Wagner finishes fifth and Bell finishes eighth, the U.S. would get three spots on the number.

With Miyahara out, the U.S. skaters’ rankings in the world championships field this season by best scores in international competitions:

Wagner: No. 8
Bell: No. 10
Chen: No. 17

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Gracie Gold chooses new coaches

Iowa wrestler throws Olympic medalist coach at NCAA Championships

Terry Brands
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 20, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT

Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands had two words for Cory Clark after his pupil won an NCAA wrestling title on Saturday.

Throw me.

It took a bit of convincing, but Clark eventually did clinch Brands and take him to the mat in an unusual athlete-coach celebration. It drew an ovation from the St. Louis crowd and instant social media buzz.

Clark said he “freaked out” when he heard Brands’ order.

“I didn’t know what to do, kind of out of it out there,” said Clark, a senior who became Iowa’s first national champion since 2014. “I grabbed him. He said throw me. I tapped him on the back and went, no, I’m not going to throw you. Throw me. I go, no. He goes, throw me. I go, all right. I grabbed him and threw him. So that’s what happened. He probably wants it to seem like I tossed him for no reason. But I didn’t want to throw him; he wanted thrown. He was fired up.”

Brands had reason to be fired up. Clark came back from tearing wrist ligaments early in the season and reportedly separating his shoulder.

As for Brands, he was known as a fiery wrestler in his heyday. He won world titles in 1993 and 1995 but was beaten at the 1996 Olympic Trials by Kendall Cross, who took gold in Atlanta (as did Brands’ twin brother, Tom, who is now the head coach at Iowa).

Brands retired, then unretired and made the 2000 Olympic team, taking bronze in Sydney at age 32.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Helen Maroulis ponders MMA after training with Conor McGregor

Kyle Snyder records another unprecedented feat at NCAA Championships

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 20, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

Ohio State’s Kyle Snyder became the first reigning U.S. Olympic champion to capture an NCAA wrestling title on Saturday. He wasn’t the only Rio medalist to come through in St. Louis.

J’Den Cox became the first Missouri wrestler to win three NCAA titles, following up his bronze in Brazil in August.

Snyder, 21, is the youngest U.S. wrestler to earn world and Olympic titles. On Saturday, he repeated as NCAA champ at 285 pounds, beating Wisconsin’s Connor Medbery 6-3.

Snyder overcame a rib injury in a Thursday match that necessitated pain-killing shots Friday and Saturday.

He couldn’t compare the meanings of all of his major titles.

“So very hard for me to describe what it means to win an event like this or the Olympics, just joy and thankful for the opportunities to compete, and I love wrestling,” Snyder said.

Cox, 22, is now one of five Americans to win an NCAA title after bagging an Olympic medal, joining Dan HodgeChris TaylorBarry Davis and Snyder, according to USA Wrestling.

In the 197-pound final, Cox topped Minnesota’s Brett Pfarr 8-2.

Cox, an all-state linebacker in high school, exhausted his NCAA wrestling eligibility but could play football in the fall for Missouri. He said Saturday that he will take the coming weeks to determine if that will happen.

“It’s not really me, it’s [Missouri football] coach [Barry] Odom,” Cox said on ESPN. “We’ll talk it over. When that door comes, I’ll tell you if I’ll walk through it or not.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Helen Maroulis ponders MMA after training with Conor McGregor