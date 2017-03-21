ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Getty Images

Alexa Scimeca Knierim grateful to return from life-threatening condition

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 21, 2017, 9:07 AM EDT

More: Figure Skating

Simone Biles, Sasha Farber Watch Simone Biles’ top-scoring ‘Dancing with the Stars’ debut Satoko Miyahara to miss figure skating world championships Simone Biles, Sasha Farber Simone Biles steps into ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as favorite

It is the morning of pairs figure skater Alexa Scimeca Knierim’s wedding, and she has to push back her hair and makeup appointment.

Scimeca Knierim has been awake since 1 a.m., vomiting.

“There was no way to describe or call what I was going through when I was getting sick,” she recalls. “We just kept calling them episodes.”

For several months last spring and summer, Scimeca Knierim had episodes of vomiting, typically lasting 10 to 12 hours, every few days, suffering from a rare condition she refers to as “a series of binding internal issues.”

She first felt ill last April, completely out of the blue for a young, world-class athlete who had never before had surgery or serious sickness. It took at least 10 doctors and many emergency-room visits before she was correctly diagnosed.

Scimeca Knierim wed her pairs partner Christopher Knierim on June 26 — he looked at her that day and couldn’t tell she had been up all night with an episode.

In August, she finally met a doctor who found what was wrong with her.

“If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think I would have been able to survive or find out the problem, honestly,” Scimeca Knierim said. “I was informed that, had we not found the cause, and I kept dealing with this issue, it would have been fatal.”

She underwent three abdominal surgeries — two in August, the last on Nov. 1 following complications.

The Knierims’ figure skating career became an afterthought in this time. In January 2015, they won the national title. In December 2015, they became the first U.S. pair to compete at the exclusive Grand Prix Final in eight years.

Six months later, Knierim was holding Scimeca Knierim’s hair back as she vomited into a toilet.

“It is hard to watch your wife go through so much pain every single day, but I try to stay as positive with her as possible and try to keep my feelings out of it,” Knierim said. “There was thoughts of, are we going to be able to keep skating this season, next season, things like that, but I tried to stay with her as positive as possible and keep my feelings at bay.”

Nearly 11 months after those first pains, the Knierims will skate next week at the world championships in Helsinki, Finland.

They enter the event as the top U.S. pairs team this season.

The Knierims made their return at the Four Continents Championships at the 2018 Olympic venue in South Korea last month, successfully petitioning for a spot after missing the U.S. Championships in January.

They proved they deserved that spot. The Knierims tallied the second-highest score by a U.S. pair in international competition under a 12-year-old judging system, surpassed only by their score at the same event a year ago.

After their short program, Knierim, who is 6 feet, 2 inches, held Scimeca Knierim, who is 5-foot-2, for 12 seconds, until well after the audience applause faded. He whispered into her ear.

“For the very first time in our careers, separately and together, it literally was just us,” she said. “It was like we were in a dream, really. We were simply living.”

They skated over to their coach, Dalilah Sappenfield, who officiated their wedding, visited just about every doctor with them and sat in the surgery waiting room with Knierim.

“The toughest part [for Scimeca Knierim] was not physical, but mental,” Sappenfield wrote in an email while coaching at the world junior championships in Taiwan last week. “Between the uncertainty surrounding treatment and the self-doubt growing within Alexa, the mental — and with that, the emotional — toll was substantial. To her credit though, Alexa has unbelievable faith and spiritual strength, along with a loving, supportive husband in Chris. She might have been dealing with an illness, but she certainly never faced it alone. From my standpoint, I became less a coach and more a counselor. … you coach the athlete, but you care for the person.”

Scimeca Knierim noted that it wasn’t just Sappenfield, but also the Knierims’ parents and even fellow skaters visiting the hospital with balloons and stuffed animals, who helped her in those seven months.

“The pain was so severe and significant that sleeping was out of the question,” she said. “I would stay up some nights crying from the pain. I couldn’t fall asleep because the pain would just wake me up. Any time I would have pain, I couldn’t consume anything. Not water or food. I was becoming malnourished and sleep-deprived and weak.”

Scimeca Knierim lost 20 pounds, an extraordinary amount of weight for a woman in her sport. Amid everything, her spiritual faith was there every second of every day.

“When my body was at my weakest,” she said, “my faith was at its strongest.”

Scimeca Knierim has a physical reminder of the experience. A scar several inches long, but shrinking every day, runs through her belly button.

“At the very beginning, when I had just gotten out of surgery and it was like bloody, and I had all the wraps on it, I was thinking, I’ll never look good in a two-piece swimsuit, or if I wear a crop top, everyone will stare at me,” Scimeca Knierim said. “But once it healed, it closed up, and I started to get on my feet again, it is something that I’m truly proud of, and I do love it. I’m kind of sad because it’s healing so well, pretty soon you might not be able to see it.

“It’s like a gold medal to me, for my stomach.”

She has posted Instagram photos with the scar exposed, and even video of a drain being pulled out of her stomach.

“My mom told me I needed to put a caption on it to warn people that it was going to be gory and to look away so they don’t have to suffer watching it,” Scimeca Knierim said. “I told my mom, I suffered for eight months. I think the world can suffer for 10 seconds. She laughed at me and told me I’m nuts.”

The Knierims returned to full practice in January. They aren’t shy about their goal for next week — to be the first U.S. pair to finish in the top six at worlds since 2011.

Scimeca Knierim says she is 100 percent now, hasn’t felt sick since October and that her physical therapist believes she’s capable of becoming stronger than before.

“It’s kind of a blessing, I think, because, now we don’t really take our training and our lives for granted,” Scimeca Knierim said. “We’re just excited for the future and grateful that the worst is behind us.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Meryl Davis, Charlie White on why they’re not defending Olympic title

Watch Simone Biles’ top-scoring ‘Dancing with the Stars’ debut

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 21, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

More: Gymnastics

Simone Biles, Sasha Farber Simone Biles steps into ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as favorite USA Gymnastics CEO Steve Penny resigns amid scandal USOC says USA Gymnastics president should resign amid scandal

Simone Biles winked at Laurie Hernandez before her first performance on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Then she channeled her “inner Laurie” and posted the highest score of the 12 contestants on the season premiere Monday night, 32 points out of 40.

A great start for Biles, who is looking to follow Hernandez and make it back-to-back gymnasts to lift the Mirrorball Trophy later this spring.

Biles, the last contestant to go, performed a tango with partner Sasha Farber that drew rave reviews from judges.

“You guys are the power couple,” Carrie Ann Inaba said as Farber lifted Biles off the floor and the gymnast giggled. “That was an exquisite exhibition of technique, elegance and power all wrapped together in a crunchy, yummy tango.”

Len Goodman called it, “the dance of the night.”

“You are the whole package, your frame, your posture, your footwork, your Sasha,” Julianne Hough said. “You guys are the dynamic duo.”

Farber said Biles was so nervous before their dance that she didn’t speak in the preceding minutes backstage.

“I would rather do [balance] beam,” Biles said afterward, noting she took off her heels pretty quickly after the show.

Earlier Monday, two-time Olympic figure skating medalist Nancy Kerrigan scored 28 points with partner Artem Chigvintsev. Kerrigan tied for the third-highest score of the night.

Judge Bruno Tonioli said Kerrigan’s waltz made him feel “enveloped by a luxurious cashmere shawl.” The panel told Kerrigan she needed to improve on her footwork, eyes and leg extension.

“I’m sad that now it’s done because it’s gotten better and better,” she said. “Finally, it was feeling pretty good. Now it’s done. So I’m excited to do next week.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Tom Brady calls Simone Biles ‘the GOAT’

Paris Olympic bid chief repeats: 2024 or nothing

Eiffel Tower
Paris 2024
1 Comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 21, 2017, 11:26 AM EDT

More: 2024 Olympics

Frank Fredericks leaves 2024 Olympic bid role, waives vote Budapest Budapest withdrawing 2024 Olympic bid; now L.A. vs. Paris IOC boss welcomes talk of awarding 2024, 2028 Olympics together

Paris 2024 Olympic bid officials can’t accept the 2028 Olympics if offered, co-bid chief Tony Estanguet reportedly said Tuesday, echoing his comments from February.

“It is now or never. We will not come back for 2028,” the three-time French Olympic canoe champion said, according to Reuters. “Our project is only possible for 2024. We can’t accept 2028. It is not possible.”

The International Olympic Committee has moved in recent months to open the option of awarding both the 2024 and 2028 Olympics in an unprecedented double vote in September. But neither Los Angeles nor Paris bid officials have expressed interest in ceding 2024 to their opposition and taking 2028.

IOC President Thomas Bach has repeatedly hinted at awarding the hosting rights for both the 2024 and 2028 Games at the IOC Session on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru. Only the 2024 Games is currently scheduled to be voted on in Lima.

“All the options are on the table, and this includes also the ’24-’28 procedure and vote,” Bach said Friday when announcing a working group to study changing the candidate process.

Los Angeles and Paris are in a two-candidate race after several rivals dropped out facing public opposition to expected spiraling costs and doubts about the long-term value of being an Olympic host.

Since December, Bach has repeated warnings about a bid process that produces “too many losers,” suggesting concerns that the city which lost a 2024 vote would not return with a candidacy for the 2028 Olympics.

In February, Estanguet also reportedly said “now or never” in regard to 2024.

“I will be absolutely frank and direct here,” Estanguet said, according to Inside The Games“We are working exclusively to win in 2024. We are strong today with our vision. We believe it is the right moment for our city to be chosen. It is now or never.”

LA and U.S. Olympic officials have said they are focused on the 2024 Olympics. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has gone so far as to say, “We are not going for 2028,” according to Inside the Games.

Still, it’s not clear what LA 2024’s response would be if offered the 2028 Olympics.

“We’re bidding for ’24,” LA 2024 CEO Gene Sykes said last week when asked, “What if Paris gets it [the Olympics] first?”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: LA 2024 Olympic venue map, projected ticket prices

The Associated Press contributed to this report.