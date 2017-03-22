ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Getty Images

USA Hockey postpones pre-worlds training camp, cancels exhibition

Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkMar 22, 2017, 8:38 AM EDT

More: Hockey

Gary Bettman: Assume NHL is not going to the Olympics USA Hockey, players optimistic about worlds after meeting Senators owner on Erik Karlsson at Olympics: Maybe, if he was Canadian

USA Hockey’s planned pre-women’s world championship training camp will not take place as wage-dispute negotiations with national-team players have not produced a resolution.

Both sides have said they are hopeful that the team will suit up for the world championship tournament that starts March 31.

The pre-worlds camp was scheduled for Wednesday through next Tuesday in Traverse City, Mich., ahead of the world championship tournament in Plymouth, Mich.

USA Hockey said it now anticipates staging a training camp in Plymouth, but dates have not been announced.

USA Hockey also canceled its pre-worlds exhibition game with Finland that was scheduled for this Friday.

National-team players said last week they planned to boycott the world championship unless significant progress was made toward a labor agreement.

USA Hockey officials and many of the players met for more than 10 hours in Philadelphia on Monday in what was deemed productive discussion by both sides.

USA Hockey and players released statements Monday night saying they hoped a deal would be reached in time for the world championship.

Players said they were hopeful to get an agreement in time to have a training camp and prepare to defend their world championship gold medal on home ice.

“We feel like we made progress today,” two-time Olympian Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said Monday. “They were productive, and we are hopeful that we can come to a timely agreement that would get us to Plymouth in time to prepare as a team so that we could compete in worlds.”

Players are pushing to be paid outside the six-month Olympic period, saying USA Hockey pays them nothing for the other 3 ½ years.

USA Hockey said it is not in the business of employing athletes and put out a list of players’ financial demands that players referred to as “patently false.”

Despite trading barbs last week, the sides agreed to meet in downtown Philadelphia the morning after the National Women’s Hockey League final in Boston, which several players took part in. Their lengthy meeting didn’t produce an agreement, but at least the agreement that talks would continue.

“It’s better than walking out saying, ‘This isn’t going to happen,'” Lamoureux-Davidson said. “But we’re hopeful, so that’s a step in the right direction, for sure.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Stanley Cup-winning goalie joins U.S. coaching staff

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More Russians retroactively disqualified from 2012 Olympics

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 22, 2017, 9:28 AM EDT

More: Russia

IOC member apologizes for linking Russian ban to Nazis Maria Sharapova Maria Sharapova to ‘play through Tokyo,’ agent believes Vladimir Putin argues against tampered Sochi samples in latest doping denial

MOSCOW (AP) — Three Russian athletes have been disqualified from the 2012 Olympics after failing doping retests, the country’s track and field federation said.

Hammer throwers Maria Bespalova and Gulfiya Khanafeeva and triple jumper Viktoria Valyukevich were all disqualified. None were medalists.

The disqualifications of Bespalova and Khanafeeva mean all three Russian women who competed in the hammer throw in 2012 have tested positive for doping. Tatyana Lysenko was the original winner, but was stripped of her gold medal in October.

Valyukevich, a former European indoor champion, was eighth in the triple jump at the 2012 Olympics and finished two places ahead of Russian teammate Tatyana Lebedeva, who has been stripped of two medals from the 2008 Beijing Games for doping.

In Tuesday’s statement, Russian officials didn’t say which substances were involved. The International Olympic Committee had no immediate comment.

It is the third time Khanafeeva, who won European championship silver in 2005, has been found guilty of a doping offense. She previously served bans in 2002 for a positive test and in 2008 for providing someone else’s urine in a drug test sample.

Bespalova is currently serving a four-year ban after testing positive for a banned steroid in 2015.

Since the IOC started retesting samples from the 2008 and 2012 Games last year, more than 30 Russians in various sports have tested positive. That makes them the largest group out of more than 100 positive tests. Seven more Russians have been disqualified for other doping offenses.

Russia has lost 26 Olympic medals as a result, most of them in track and field. Many of the cases involve turinabol, a substance which former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov has admitted supplying to athletes in a steroid cocktail.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Russians face exclusion for not returning Olympic medals

Gary Bettman: Assume NHL is not going to the Olympics

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 22, 2017, 9:12 AM EDT

More: Hockey

USA Hockey postpones pre-worlds training camp, cancels exhibition USA Hockey, players optimistic about worlds after meeting Senators owner on Erik Karlsson at Olympics: Maybe, if he was Canadian

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday to assume the league will not send players to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, according to Reuters.

“As things stand now people should assume we are not going,” Bettman said, according to the report.

That statement is in line with other comments from Bettman and other NHL officials over the last several months. If the status quo is unchanged, they have said they don’t plan to participate in a sixth straight Olympics in PyeongChang.

The NHL has not definitively said it will not participate, but Bettman has said there are no negotiations with Olympic or International Ice Hockey Federation officials planned. He repeated that Tuesday, according to Reuters. The last formal talks were in early February.

Bettman has cited “fatigue” among team owners about repeatedly taking a break during the season to send players to the Olympics.

Other issues named by Bettman and other league and team officials include injury risk, a lack of exposure and benefit for the NHL, the league’s inability to use the Olympics for marketing due to sponsorship rules and money.

“If they don’t value our participation why are we going,” Bettman said, according to Reuters. “From our standpoint there may not be any next steps.”

Four years ago, the NHL didn’t announce until seven months before the Sochi Olympics that it was participating in those Winter Games. But the NHL and Olympic officials had a handshake agreement one year before Sochi, according to Sportsnet.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: South Korea hockey team leans on naturalized Canadian goalie