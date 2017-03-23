World Figure Skating Championships broadcast schedule

NBC Sports will air coverage of every event at the World Figure Skating Championships starting Wednesday in Helsinki, Finland.
The U.S. could have its best world team in more than a decade, led by 17-year-old phenom Nathan Chen, 2016 World silver medalist Ashley Wagner and the past two world silver medalists in ice dance.
Results in Helsinki are key, given they determine how many entries each nation gets for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
Chen, the youngest U.S. champion in 51 years, has the highest total score in the world this season, achieved at the most recent top-level event, February’s Four Continents Championships at the 2018 Olympic venue in South Korea.
He’s a threat to become the first U.S. men’s medalist since Evan Lysacek took gold in 2009. The field is perhaps the deepest of all time, featuring Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, two-time reigning world champion Javier Fernandez of Spain and three-time world champion Patrick Chan of Canada.
Wagner’s goal is to make the podium against a women’s field that includes Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva, trying to become the first woman to repeat as world champion since Michelle Kwan in 2001.
In ice dance, 2010 Olympic champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada are the favorites in their first worlds appearance since 2013. Two U.S. couples, Maia and Alex Shibutani and Madison Chock and Evan Bates, finished second and third at worlds last season and are again medal contenders in Helsinki.
In pairs, Canada has the two-time reigning world champions in Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, but they were beaten at their last two international events. Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim hope to become the first U.S. pair to finish in the top six since 2011.
All broadcast coverage on NBC and NBCSN will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Network
|Wednesday, March 29
|4:40 a.m.
|Women’s Short
|Icenetwork.com*
|12 p.m.
|Women’s Short
|NBCSN, Streaming
|2 p.m.
|Pairs Short
|NBCSN, Streaming
|Thursday, March 30
|6:10 a.m.
|Men’s Short
|Icenetwork.com*
|11 a.m.
|Men’s Short
|NBCSN, Streaming
|1 p.m.
|Pairs Free
|NBCSN, Streaming
|Friday, March 31
|5 a.m.
|Short Dance
|Icenetwork.com*
|1 p.m.
|Women’s Free
|NBCSN, Streaming
|8 p.m.
|Short Dance
|NBCSN, Streaming
|Saturday, April 1
|4:50 a.m.
|Men’s Free
|Icenetwork.com*
|10:35 a.m.
|Free Dance
|Icenetwork.com*
|12:30 p.m.
|Men’s Free
|NBCSN, Streaming
|2:30 p.m.
|Free Dance
|NBCSN, Streaming
|8 p.m.
|Women’s Free
|NBC, Streaming
|Sunday, April 2
|2 p.m.
|Exhibition Gala
|NBCSN, Streaming
|Sunday, April 9
|3 p.m.
|Recap
|NBC, Streaming
*For Icenetwork.com subscribers.