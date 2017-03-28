ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
U.S. gymnasts give emotional testimony about sexual abuse

Associated PressMar 28, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired star gymnasts testified before Congress on Tuesday that they were sexually abused by USA Gymnastics officials.

Jamie Dantzscher, a 2000 Olympic bronze medalist, and three-time national champion rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard recounted their experiences before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“USA Gymnastics failed its most basic responsibility to protect the athletes under its care,” Dantzscher said through tears.

Dominique Moceanu, a 1996 gold medalist, described a “culture of fear, intimidation and humiliation, established by Bela and Martha Karolyi,” the legendary coaches who are named in a civil lawsuit for physical abuse.

U.S. Olympic Committee official Rick Adams and Stafford County (Va.) Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen also testified. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the committee chairman, criticized USA Gymnastics for declining to testify.

The hearing concerns a bill that could reshape sex-abuse reporting guidelines in Olympic sports. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is co-sponsoring a bill that calls on organizations overseeing Olympic sports to immediately report sex-abuse allegations to law enforcement or child-welfare authorities.

The bill and proposed changes to the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act come in the aftermath of the sex abuse scandal that led to the resignation of USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny.

Dantzscher and Howard told the committee of their abuses by Dr. Larry Nassar, who is in prison in Michigan and faces charges in the state and federal systems.

“They failed to take action against coaches, trainers and other adults who abused children,” Dantzscher said. “And they allowed Dr. Nassar to abuse young women and girls for more than 20 years.”

Howard said, “It has become glaringly obvious that USA Gymnastics has not done nearly enough to protect athletes from any form of abuse.”

Moceanu, now an advocate, spoke about her emotional and verbal abuse during her time with USA Gymnastics. She said there is an “urgent need” to change the culture of the organization.

Feinstein, who has been critical of USA Gymnastics’ handling of the sex-abuse scandal, said she met two months ago with former gymnasts who were abused as teenagers and carried the trauma with them as adults. Dantzscher and Howard said they didn’t realize until last year that Nassar had abused them.

As part of the proposed legislation, governing bodies under the USOC umbrella would be required to report allegations of sexual abuse to law enforcement and train employees on how to handle situations. The statute of limitations for victims to sue their abusers would also be extended.

“Young athletes should not have to fear victimization from coaches doctors and other officials,” Feinstein said at a news conference after the hearing.

Retired gymnast Jeanette Antolin also said at the news conference she was sexually abused by her first coach and praised the proposed legislation, saying “for so long we felt like we had no voice.”

Mattie Larson, a 2010 World Championships team member, also attended the news conference but did not speak.

USA Hockey, women’s national team strike deal, avoid worlds boycott

By Nick ZaccardiMar 28, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT

USA Hockey and its women’s national team struck a deal to avoid a world championship boycott over a wage dispute, three days before the tournament starts.

Both sides confirmed a new, four-year contract was agreed to Tuesday evening.

“Our sport is the big winner today,” U.S. captain Meghan Duggan said in a press release. “We stood up for what we thought was right, and USA Hockey’s leadership listened. In the end, both sides came together. I’m proud of my teammates and can’t thank everyone who supported us enough. It’s time now to turn the page. We can’t wait to play in the World Championship later this week in front of our fans as we try and defend our gold medal.”

Earlier in the day, a four-year contract was set to be voted on by players, but it was held up for hours in the afternoon by an unforeseen contract-language snag, according to a source close to the situation.

The 23-player roster said March 15 that it would boycott the world championship in Plymouth, Mich., unless significant progress was made over “fair wages and equitable support” in negotiations that began 15 months earlier.

Now, the team is set to play its worlds group-play opener with rival Canada on Friday. The U.S. will hold its first practice Thursday.

“Financially, there was some compromise involved, but I think in the big picture it was a really good thing for women’s hockey,” USA Hockey executive director Dave Ogrean said by phone, while refusing to discuss financial specifics. “A lot of good things were resolved to their satisfaction. It’s a really good foundation to move forward, four years without distractions to hopefully maintain our position as the No. 1 team in the world.”

The national team sought a new contract with USA Hockey that would pay top players throughout the four-year Olympic cycle, in addition to other items including more resources allocated toward women’s program development.

USA Hockey offered this on deal specifics:

The agreement includes the formation of a Women’s High Performance Advisory Group of former and current players from the U.S. Women’s National Team program, along with volunteer and staff leadership, to meet regularly to assist USA Hockey in efforts to advance girls’ and women’s hockey in all areas, including programming, marketing, promotion and fundraising. That is in addition to the focus on the grassroots hockey areas that volunteers of USA Hockey’s Girls’ and Women’s Section have been involved with for almost 30 years.

An emergency USA Hockey board of directors meeting was held Monday to discuss the matter, but neither side commented on negotiations that evening.

The two sides previously met last Monday for more than 10 hours, talks that both sides called productive. But USA Hockey proceeded to postpone its training camp, cancel its scheduled exhibition with Finland last Friday and start looking for replacement players through the weekend. It made a counter offer to the national team on Thursday that was rejected.

Dozens of players from around the country — post-collegiate, collegiate and high school — posted on social media that they turned down USA Hockey invitations to possibly be on a replacement team for worlds should the original team stick with its boycott.

Previously, USA Hockey’s compensation was awarded exclusively during the six-month Olympic period, while regular monthly stipends came from the U.S. Olympic Committee.

“We are asking for a living wage and for USA Hockey to fully support its programs for women and girls and stop treating us like an afterthought,” Duggan said in a press release on March 15. “We have represented our country with dignity and deserve to be treated with fairness and respect.”

Support grew for the national-team last week, with messages of solidarity from the players’ associations for MLB, NBA, NFL and the NHL.

On Monday, 16 U.S. Senators called on USA Hockey to “resolve this dispute quickly” to ensure the team receives equitable resources.

The U.S. seeks its first world title on home ice and its fourth straight world title overall, which would be its best streak in worlds history (dating to 1990). Canada has won the last three Olympic titles.

U.S. skier Laurenne Ross out months with knee injury

By Nick ZaccardiMar 28, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

Laurenne Ross, the second-best U.S. speed racer behind Lindsey Vonn the last two years, suffered a right knee injury in a U.S. Championships crash on Monday and won’t be able to ski for at least two months, according to her social media.

“Further analysis is required to figure out exactly what is wrong, but I will not be skiing for at least the next couple months,” was posted on Ross’ Instagram. “I will keep you all updated when the time comes.”

Ross, 28, had a promising season, with seven World Cup top-10 finishes. She was fifth in the world championships downhill and fourth in the Olympic test event downhill in South Korea.

Ross has come back from injury before — a fractured pelvis in December 2006, a torn left ACL in 2008, at least five left shoulder dislocations and multiple broken fingers.

She made her first Olympic team in Sochi, where she was 11th in the downhill.

“I had many ups and downs, but am so thankful to have made it this far in my career with all the love and support that surrounds me,” was posted on Ross’ Instagram. “I will tack this on to my list of injuries, move on, and come back stronger.”

Ross is the second U.S. speed racer to suffer major injury in a crash this month. Breezy Johnson suffered a tibial plateau fracture in her left leg in the World Cup Finals downhill.

Ross, Vonn and Johnson, plus four-time Olympic medalist Julia Mancuso and World Cup podium finishers Stacey Cook and Jacqueline Wiles will likely all be vying for Olympic downhill places next season. Mikaela Shiffrin could try, too.

A nation can enter no more than four women per race at the Olympics.

After a fun and wonderful season I am so sad to announce that yesterday, at US Nationals, I sustained an injury to my right knee. Further analysis is required to figure out exactly what is wrong, but I will not be skiing for at least the next couple months. I will keep you all updated when the time comes. I crossed so many finish lines this year — some with a smile and some without — but as I look back I can breathe deeply, because I have no regrets. It was a season for learning, for friendship, and for ambition. I had many ups and downs, but am so thankful to have made it this far in my career with all the love and support that surrounds me. I will tack this on to my list of injuries, move on, and come back stronger. I can't wait to step up to the challenges that lay ahead of me, and I couldn't do it without all of your support. Thank-you so much for being there, through thick and through thin, through the wins, the losses, the injuries, and the joy 🙏 I will be back 👊

