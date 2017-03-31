Dana Vollmer, 6 months pregnant, enters swim meet

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Seven-time Olympic medalist Dana Vollmer is 24 weeks pregnant. She’s also entered in a swim meet in two weeks against some of the world’s best.

Vollmer, 29, will race the 50m freestyle at a USA Swimming Pro Series meet in Mesa, Ariz., next month, according to her social media.

“Started having dreams about being at competitions!!” was posted on Vollmer’s social media. “It’s been too long! So I’ve decided to enter the Mesa Arena Pro Swim Series and swim a 50free!!”

Vollmer said last fall, before she announced her pregnancy, that she hoped to train and compete while pregnant with her second child in 2017.

She talked with her swimsuit maker, Tyr, about designing a customized suit. Vollmer, who is due in July, took 23 months off from competition in 2013, 2014 and 2015, giving birth to baby boy Arlen on March 6, 2015. She made her third Olympic team in Rio and earned a medal of every color.

“I didn’t swim at all with Arlen, so I’m hoping to be able to train through more of the pregnancy, hopefully,” Vollmer said in November. “Last time I was on bedrest. Really hoping that doesn’t happen.”

She wouldn’t be the first U.S. Olympian to compete this deep into pregnancy. Most notably, 800m runner Alysia Montaño raced while 34 weeks pregnant at the 2014 U.S. Championships.

