Dr. Dre joining Los Angeles 2024 Olympic bid team

The penultimate name on the LA 2024 Olympic announcement of 117 board of directors and nominees:
Andre Young – p/k/a Dr. Dre, Music Producer, Songwriter & Performer, Film Producer, Entrepreneur
Yes, Dr. Dre is part of (or nominated to be on) the LA 2024 Olympic bid team.
The list of directors includes others in the music industry, notably Placido Domingo, as well as business people (such as Lakers owner Jeanie Buss) and retired athletes (Magic Johnson, Janet Evans) and International Olympic Committee members.
“The diverse group of 117 leaders and innovators are drawn from the sports, entertainment, media, technology, higher education, business, philanthropic and public sectors in California and around the world, helping LA 2024 develop a Games plan that will serve the Olympic Movement in 2024 and beyond,” LA 2024 said.
Los Angeles, which hosted the 1932 and 1984 Olympics, is bidding against Paris of the 2024 Olympics.
IOC members will vote to choose the 2024 host city on Sept. 13 in Lima. The IOC could also award the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles or Paris, whichever city isn’t hosting 2024, at the same September session.
