ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Evgeni Plushenko
Getty Images

Yevgeny Plushenko rules out Olympic comeback, retires

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 31, 2017, 8:57 AM EDT

More: Figure Skating

Surprising U.S. results in world championships short dance Chinese pair holds on for first world title Yuzuru Hanyu, Nathan Chen trail at world championships

Russian Yevgeny Plushenko announced his retirement from competitive figure skating, more than three years after the four-time Olympic medalist’s last competitive skate.

“As for me, I won’t go [to the 2018 Olympics] as an athlete,” Plushenko said on Russian TV on Friday, according to a Russian news agency TASS translation. “I have wrapped up my skating career. I’m opening my own academy where I will work as a coach. If we together with the athletes manage to prepare for the Olympics, maybe I will come.”

Plushenko, 34, last competed at the Sochi Olympics, taking team event gold and withdrawing from singles after his short program warm-up due to a back injury.

Plushenko had announced his retirement in Sochi but went back on that claim later in the Winter Games.

“If need be, I’ll have another 10 operations … I’m not ruling out that I’ll go for a fifth Olympic Games,” he reportedly said in February 2014. “I am not ruling out that I want stay in sports, to prove [something] to many [people] and myself.”

Plushenko was re-added to the Russian national team but never competed, though he has done many ice shows. He has undergone back and neck surgeries in recent years.

“I look at how the youth has grown up and men’s figure skating as well, it is now impossible to compete with young [athletes] it seems to me,” Plushenko said, according to TASS. “I have undergone 15 surgeries, and it is difficult to take part in my fifth Olympics, I’m fed up with it.”

Plushenko had perhaps the greatest career in men’s modern skating. He is one of only two skaters in any discipline to earn four Olympic medals, the other being Swede Gillis Grafstrom of the 1920s and ’30s.

He burst onto the scene with a bronze medal at the 1998 World Championships at age 15, after just missing the 1998 Nagano Olympic team.

Under the guidance of coach Alexei Mishin, Plushenko blossomed into a world champion in 2001 and Olympic silver medalist behind Russian rival Alexei Yagudin in 2002.

In 2006, Plushenko came to the Olympics with a personal-best score more than 20 points higher than any other skater under the new judging system. He delivered on that massive-favorite status by winning gold in Torino by a whopping 27.12 points.

Plushenko returned after three seasons off, largely due to knee injuries and surgeries, for the 2010 Olympic season. He won the short program in Vancouver but was surpassed by American Evan Lysacek in the free skate and had to take silver, beaten by a man who didn’t attempt a quadruple jump.

Plushenko barely competed the next four seasons leading up to his global competition return at the Sochi Winter Games. He was awarded Russia’s lone men’s singles spot despite being beaten at the Russian Championships.

In Sochi, Plushenko’s total score in the team event — 259.59 — would have earned bronze in the singles event that he skipped.

Plushenko’s bravado was unmistakable. Perhaps the best illustration was the title for his final competitive performance, “Best of Plushenko,” a free-skate compilation in Sochi commemorating the highlights of his career.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Playing the Beatles, North Korean skaters aim for Olympics in South Korea

Dana Vollmer, 6 months pregnant, enters swim meet

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 31, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT

More: Swimming

Missy Franklin out due to shoulder surgeries Michael Phelps to participate in Shark Week Katie Ledecky laps all but one swimmer to win NCAA title

Seven-time Olympic medalist Dana Vollmer is 24 weeks pregnant. She’s also entered in a swim meet in two weeks against some of the world’s best.

Vollmer, 29, will race the 50m freestyle at a USA Swimming Pro Series meet in Mesa, Ariz., next month, according to her social media.

“Started having dreams about being at competitions!!” was posted on Vollmer’s social media. “It’s been too long! So I’ve decided to enter the Mesa Arena Pro Swim Series and swim a 50free!!”

Vollmer said last fall, before she announced her pregnancy, that she hoped to train and compete while pregnant with her second child in 2017.

She talked with her swimsuit maker, Tyr, about designing a customized suit. Vollmer, who is due in July, took 23 months off from competition in 2013, 2014 and 2015, giving birth to baby boy Arlen on March 6, 2015. She made her third Olympic team in Rio and earned a medal of every color.

“I didn’t swim at all with Arlen, so I’m hoping to be able to train through more of the pregnancy, hopefully,” Vollmer said in November. “Last time I was on bedrest. Really hoping that doesn’t happen.”

She wouldn’t be the first U.S. Olympian to compete this deep into pregnancy. Most notably, 800m runner Alysia Montaño raced while 34 weeks pregnant at the 2014 U.S. Championships.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Missy Franklin out indefinitely

Dr. Dre joining Los Angeles 2024 Olympic bid team

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 31, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

The penultimate name on the LA 2024 Olympic announcement of 117 board of directors and nominees:

Andre Young – p/k/a Dr. Dre, Music Producer, Songwriter & Performer, Film Producer, Entrepreneur

Yes, Dr. Dre is part of (or nominated to be on) the LA 2024 Olympic bid team.

The list of directors includes others in the music industry, notably Placido Domingo, as well as business people (such as Lakers owner Jeanie Buss) and retired athletes (Magic JohnsonJanet Evans) and International Olympic Committee members.

“The diverse group of 117 leaders and innovators are drawn from the sports, entertainment, media, technology, higher education, business, philanthropic and public sectors in California and around the world, helping LA 2024 develop a Games plan that will serve the Olympic Movement in 2024 and beyond,” LA 2024 said.

Los Angeles, which hosted the 1932 and 1984 Olympics, is bidding against Paris of the 2024 Olympics.

IOC members will vote to choose the 2024 host city on Sept. 13 in Lima. The IOC could also award the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles or Paris, whichever city isn’t hosting 2024, at the same September session.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 2024 Olympic bidding news