Yevgenia Medvedeva repeats as world champ; Karen Chen saves U.S.

Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva became the first female figure skater to repeat as world champion since Michelle Kwan in 2001.

U.S. champion Karen Chen, in her worlds debut, finished fourth to clinch the maximum three 2018 Olympic spots for the U.S. women.

The skaters to fill those spots will be announced after the January 2018 U.S. Championships, but Chen is now the front-runner after her surprise U.S. title in January and the struggles of Ashley Wagner (seventh at worlds) and Gracie Gold this season.

Medvedeva smashed her world record for free-skate and total scores, ending up with a flawless seven triple jumps and 233.41 points. She won by a whopping 13.28 points over Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond. Another Canadian, Gabrielle Daleman, took bronze.

“A little bit nervous [in] 6-minute warm-up before my [free] skate,” Medvedeva said. “I just told [myself], Yevgenia, you must keep calm. I skated well and had fun.”

Medvedeva hasn’t lost since November 2015 and just completed the most dominant two-year stretch in women’s skating since Katarina Witt in the 1980s.

Osmond and Daleman are the first Canadian women’s medalists since Joannie Rochette in 2009. It’s the first time two Canadian women made the podium at a worlds or Olympics.

Chen, 17, was a revelation at the U.S. Championships, bagging gold in January after placing eighth the year before. She struggled at her most recent event, taking 12th at the Four Continents Championships in February, where she complained of the flu, nerves and boot problems.

But she was back at her best in Helsinki, placing fifth in the short program with a personal best by 5.52 points. In the free skate, she had a personal best by 8.2 points, despite falling and stepping out of the landing on her last two jumps.

“Let’s take a moment to all thank [Chen] for saving America because let’s be honest she did,” Wagner tweeted. “First time at worlds and she saves the day.”

Wagner, the 2016 World silver medalist, struggled with her combination jumps Friday. She had the seventh-best score in the short program and the 10th-best in the free skate, ending her worst season since 2010-11.

The third American, Mariah Bell, was 12th in her worlds debut.

The world championships conclude with the men’s free skate and free dance on Saturday, with coverage on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Women’s Results

Gold: Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS) — 233.41

Silver: Kaetlyn Osmond (CAN) — 218.13

Bronze: Gabrielle Daleman (CAN) — 213.52

4. Karen Chen (USA) — 199.29

7. Ashley Wagner (USA) — 193.54

12. Mariah Bell (USA) — 187.23