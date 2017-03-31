ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN

Yevgenia Medvedeva repeats as world champ; Karen Chen saves U.S.

By Nick ZaccardiMar 31, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva became the first female figure skater to repeat as world champion since Michelle Kwan in 2001.

U.S. champion Karen Chen, in her worlds debut, finished fourth to clinch the maximum three 2018 Olympic spots for the U.S. women.

The skaters to fill those spots will be announced after the January 2018 U.S. Championships, but Chen is now the front-runner after her surprise U.S. title in January and the struggles of Ashley Wagner (seventh at worlds) and Gracie Gold this season.

Medvedeva smashed her world record for free-skate and total scores, ending up with a flawless seven triple jumps and 233.41 points. She won by a whopping 13.28 points over Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond. Another Canadian, Gabrielle Daleman, took bronze.

“A little bit nervous [in] 6-minute warm-up before my [free] skate,” Medvedeva said. “I just told [myself], Yevgenia, you must keep calm. I skated well and had fun.”

Medvedeva hasn’t lost since November 2015 and just completed the most dominant two-year stretch in women’s skating since Katarina Witt in the 1980s.

Osmond and Daleman are the first Canadian women’s medalists since Joannie Rochette in 2009. It’s the first time two Canadian women made the podium at a worlds or Olympics.

Chen, 17, was a revelation at the U.S. Championships, bagging gold in January after placing eighth the year before. She struggled at her most recent event, taking 12th at the Four Continents Championships in February, where she complained of the flu, nerves and boot problems.

But she was back at her best in Helsinki, placing fifth in the short program with a personal best by 5.52 points. In the free skate, she had a personal best by 8.2 points, despite falling and stepping out of the landing on her last two jumps.

“Let’s take a moment to all thank [Chen] for saving America because let’s be honest she did,” Wagner tweeted. “First time at worlds and she saves the day.”

Wagner, the 2016 World silver medalist, struggled with her combination jumps Friday. She had the seventh-best score in the short program and the 10th-best in the free skate, ending her worst season since 2010-11.

The third American, Mariah Bell, was 12th in her worlds debut.

The world championships conclude with the men’s free skate and free dance on Saturday, with coverage on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Women’s Results
Gold: Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS) — 233.41
Silver: Kaetlyn Osmond (CAN) — 218.13
Bronze: Gabrielle Daleman (CAN) — 213.52
4. Karen Chen (USA) — 199.29
7. Ashley Wagner (USA) — 193.54
12. Mariah Bell (USA) — 187.23

Dana Vollmer, six months pregnant, enters swim meet

By Nick ZaccardiMar 31, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT

Seven-time Olympic medalist Dana Vollmer is 24 weeks pregnant. She’s also entered in a swim meet in two weeks against some of the world’s best.

Vollmer, 29, will race the 50m freestyle at a USA Swimming Pro Series meet in Mesa, Ariz., next month, according to her social media.

“Started having dreams about being at competitions!!” was posted on Vollmer’s social media. “It’s been too long! So I’ve decided to enter the Mesa Arena Pro Swim Series and swim a 50free!!”

Vollmer said last fall, before she announced her pregnancy, that she hoped to train and compete while pregnant with her second child in 2017.

She talked with her swimsuit maker, Tyr, about designing a customized suit. Vollmer, who is due in July, took 23 months off from competition in 2013, 2014 and 2015, giving birth to baby boy Arlen on March 6, 2015. She made her third Olympic team in Rio and earned a medal of every color.

“I didn’t swim at all with Arlen, so I’m hoping to be able to train through more of the pregnancy, hopefully,” Vollmer said in November. “Last time I was on bedrest. Really hoping that doesn’t happen.”

She wouldn’t be the first U.S. Olympian to compete this deep into pregnancy. Most notably, 800m runner Alysia Montaño raced while 34 weeks pregnant at the 2014 U.S. Championships.

Dr. Dre joining Los Angeles 2024 Olympic bid team

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 31, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

The penultimate name on the LA 2024 Olympic announcement of 117 board of directors and nominees:

Andre Young – p/k/a Dr. Dre, Music Producer, Songwriter & Performer, Film Producer, Entrepreneur

Yes, Dr. Dre is part of (or nominated to be on) the LA 2024 Olympic bid team.

The list of directors includes others in the music industry, notably Placido Domingo, as well as business people (such as Lakers owner Jeanie Buss) and retired athletes (Magic JohnsonJanet Evans) and International Olympic Committee members.

“The diverse group of 117 leaders and innovators are drawn from the sports, entertainment, media, technology, higher education, business, philanthropic and public sectors in California and around the world, helping LA 2024 develop a Games plan that will serve the Olympic Movement in 2024 and beyond,” LA 2024 said.

Los Angeles, which hosted the 1932 and 1984 Olympics, is bidding against Paris of the 2024 Olympics.

IOC members will vote to choose the 2024 host city on Sept. 13 in Lima. The IOC could also award the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles or Paris, whichever city isn’t hosting 2024, at the same September session.

