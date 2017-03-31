ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Surprising U.S. results in world championships short dance

By Nick ZaccardiMar 31, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir reset their short-dance world record, while the three U.S. couples finished in a surprising order at the world figure skating championships in Helsinki on Friday.

Virtue and Moir, undefeated this season after taking two years off following a Sochi Olympic silver medal, tallied 82.43 points, beating their previous record by 1.97. Virtue and Moir now own the four highest short-dance scores of all time, achieved at their last four international competitions dating to November.

“I don’t think we’ve taken the ice at a world championship so prepared,” said Virtue, who seeks her third world title with Moir and first since 2012. “The reasons why we decided to come back, and it’s moments like that on the ice.”

They lead by 5.54 points over France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who are seeking to become the first dancers to win three straight world titles in 20 years. The gap between first place and second place is greater than the gap between second and ninth.

The shakeup came after those first two couples.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are the top-scoring U.S. couple for the first time in their careers. They received 76.53 points, just .36 behind the French and a personal best by nearly three points. The top three couples all train under the same coaches in Montreal.

Full Scores | TV Schedule

Hubbell and Donohue finished third at each of the last three U.S. Championships, but on Friday were better than Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, the last two world silver medalists.

“We’re just ecstatic,” Hubbell said. “We really changed our mindset and didn’t limit ourselves in what we [thought we] were capable of and really wrapped our minds around the possibility of being the very best in the world.”

Chock and Bates are in fourth and the Shibutanis in fifth going into Saturday’s free dance (coverage on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app at 2:30 p.m. ET).

Short Dance
1. Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — 82.43
2. Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) — 76.89
3. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 76.53
4. Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA) — 76.25
5. Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA) — 74.88

Dana Vollmer, 6 months pregnant, enters swim meet

By Nick ZaccardiMar 31, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT

Seven-time Olympic medalist Dana Vollmer is 24 weeks pregnant. She’s also entered in a swim meet in two weeks against some of the world’s best.

Vollmer, 29, will race the 50m freestyle at a USA Swimming Pro Series meet in Mesa, Ariz., next month, according to her social media.

“Started having dreams about being at competitions!!” was posted on Vollmer’s social media. “It’s been too long! So I’ve decided to enter the Mesa Arena Pro Swim Series and swim a 50free!!”

Vollmer said last fall, before she announced her pregnancy, that she hoped to train and compete while pregnant with her second child in 2017.

She talked with her swimsuit maker, Tyr, about designing a customized suit. Vollmer, who is due in July, took 23 months off from competition in 2013, 2014 and 2015, giving birth to baby boy Arlen on March 6, 2015. She made her third Olympic team in Rio and earned a medal of every color.

“I didn’t swim at all with Arlen, so I’m hoping to be able to train through more of the pregnancy, hopefully,” Vollmer said in November. “Last time I was on bedrest. Really hoping that doesn’t happen.”

She wouldn’t be the first U.S. Olympian to compete this deep into pregnancy. Most notably, 800m runner Alysia Montaño raced while 34 weeks pregnant at the 2014 U.S. Championships.

Dr. Dre joining Los Angeles 2024 Olympic bid team

By Nick ZaccardiMar 31, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

The penultimate name on the LA 2024 Olympic announcement of 117 board of directors and nominees:

Andre Young – p/k/a Dr. Dre, Music Producer, Songwriter & Performer, Film Producer, Entrepreneur

Yes, Dr. Dre is part of (or nominated to be on) the LA 2024 Olympic bid team.

The list of directors includes others in the music industry, notably Placido Domingo, as well as business people (such as Lakers owner Jeanie Buss) and retired athletes (Magic JohnsonJanet Evans) and International Olympic Committee members.

“The diverse group of 117 leaders and innovators are drawn from the sports, entertainment, media, technology, higher education, business, philanthropic and public sectors in California and around the world, helping LA 2024 develop a Games plan that will serve the Olympic Movement in 2024 and beyond,” LA 2024 said.

Los Angeles, which hosted the 1932 and 1984 Olympics, is bidding against Paris of the 2024 Olympics.

IOC members will vote to choose the 2024 host city on Sept. 13 in Lima. The IOC could also award the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles or Paris, whichever city isn’t hosting 2024, at the same September session.

