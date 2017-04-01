ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
U.S. women rout Russia at world hockey championship

By Nick ZaccardiApr 1, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

The U.S. women’s hockey team improved to 2-0 at the world championship, blowing out Russia 7-0 in group play on Saturday in Plymouth, Mich.

Kendall CoyneBrianna Decker and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson each scored twice, while Amanda Kessel scored her first goal for the national team since the Sochi Olympics.

Goalie Maddie Rooney made 14 saves in her national-team debut against the 2016 World bronze medalists.

The U.S. women previously blanked three-time Olympic champion Canada 2-0 on Friday night in their first game. They wrap up group play against Finland on Monday (broadcast schedule here).

The U.S. women didn’t convene in Michigan until two days before the tournament after a near-boycott. They are seeking their first world title on home ice and their fourth straight world title.

Yuzuru Hanyu rallies for world title; Nathan Chen struggles in free skate

By Nick ZaccardiApr 1, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT

More: Figure Skating

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu rallied with a record free-skate score to win his second world title on Saturday.

U.S. champion Nathan Chen finished sixth, falling twice while attempting a record six quadruple jumps in Helsinki.

The Olympic champion Hanyu, fifth after Thursday’s short program, silenced the doubters by landing four quadruple jumps in a flawless free. Hanyu broke his scoring record by 3.72 points in Helsinki.

His total score was 321.59 points, the third-highest of all time. Hanyu also owns Nos. 1 and 2.

Countryman Shoma Uno was second, 2.28 points behind, followed by China’s Jin Boyang. Uno and Jin, both 19 years old, broke their personal-best total scores.

Spain’s Javier Fernandez, the 2015 and 2016 World champion, fell from first after the short program to fourth overall.

Later Saturday, Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir capped an undefeated comeback season with their third world title and first since 2012. That despite Moir tripping during their free dance.

Full Men’s Results | TV Schedule

Hanyu had led after the short program at the previous two worlds, only to drop to silver behind training partner Fernandez with errors in his free skate both times.

Hanyu trailed Fernandez by 10.66 points following Thursday’s short, after a poor landing on his jumping combination.

“After the short program I was quite depressed, I was so deeply depressed,” Hanyu said after winning Saturday, according to a Japanese translator. “But I think the fans and my team believed in me, so I was able to pull off this performance today.”

Chen, a 17-year-old with aspirations of becoming the youngest men’s world champion ever, fell in both his short program and free skate.

In the free, he snapped a streak of 20 straight quadruple jumps landed in competition dating to December.

“I planned this program because I’m a strong technical skater, and that’s something that has been working for me this season,” said Chen, who upped his free-skate content from five quads to six. “I threw in that extra quad, but it didn’t really play out how I wanted it to. It’s a good step for me. This is the longest season that I’ve ever had and we’re here at Worlds, so it’s a good experience for me. I’ve learned a lot this week.”

Chen said this week that he had trouble sleeping due to nerves and was dealing with boot problems. He scored 16.74 points lower overall than at the Four Continents Championships last month. The Four Continents score was the highest in the world this season coming into worlds. Hanyu and Uno surpassed it this week.

Chen finished directly above countryman Jason Brown in the final standings (though separated by 21.15 points), earning the U.S. three men’s spots at the 2018 Olympics after they had two in Sochi.

The Sochi Olympian Brown attempted one quad, falling, but otherwise had a clean free skate.

The three-man U.S. team for the PyeongChang Olympics will be announced after January’s U.S. Championships, taking into account results not only from nationals but also the two most recent seasons.

Men’s Results
Gold: Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN) — 321.59
Silver: Shoma Uno (JPN) — 319.31
Bronze: Jin Boyang (CHN) — 303.58
6. Nathan Chen (USA) — 290.72
7. Jason Brown (USA) — 269.57

Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, despite trip, win world title in comeback season

By Nick ZaccardiApr 1, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

More: Figure Skating

Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir capped an undefeated and record-breaking comeback season, winning their third world ice dance title and first since 2012 on Saturday.

Even with Moir tripping during their free dance, they totaled 198.62 points, the highest score of all time. They topped the two-time defending world champions, training partners Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, by 2.58 points.

“[Virtue] held my butt up today,” Moir said afterward.

Americans Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani took bronze, 13.44 points behind Virtue and Moir, the 2010 Olympic gold medalists and 2014 Olympic silver medalists.

The Shibutani siblings, silver medalists a year ago, moved up from fourth after the short dance. They snagged the lone U.S. medal in any event at worlds.

Full Results | TV Schedule

Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue were in position for their first world medal going into the free dance, but Donohue fell during their twizzles. They dropped from third to ninth.

As for Virtue and Moir, they were saved by a 5.54-point lead from Friday’s short dance. Immediately before they took the ice Saturday, Papadakis and Cizeron posted the highest free dance score of all time, leaving crowd members in tears.

“It’s not a lot of fun to come out after Gabby and Guillaume,” Moir said.

After two years away from competition, Virtue and Moir completed an undefeated season in which they recorded the four highest total scores of all time in their last four international events. That made Moir’s trip during a step sequence so shocking, causing an audible crowd gasp as he put one hand down on the ice to keep from falling down completely.

The other U.S. couple, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, finished seventh after taking silver in 2015 and bronze in 2016.

Ice Dance Results
Gold: Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — 198.62
Silver: Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) — 196.04
Bronze: Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA) — 185.18
7. Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA) — 182.04
9. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 177.70