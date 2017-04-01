ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
AP

U.S. blanks Canada to open world women’s hockey championship

Associated PressApr 1, 2017, 7:03 AM EDT

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) – The United States women’s hockey team, fueled and fired up by an opportunity to play in a tournament it was willing to sit out, started fast and strong against its rival in a highly charged and physical game.

Brianna Decker broke a scoreless tie late in the second period and Nicole Hensley stopped 18 shots, lifting the Americans over the Canadians 2-0 on Friday night in the world championship opener for both teams.

“Built-up energy,” said Megan Keller, who played defense for the U.S. near her hometown in suburban Detroit. “We were all excited to get out here and get the first game rolling.

“It definitely puts into perspective how important these tournaments are and how much they mean to you and your teammates.”

Keller and her teammates threatened to pull out of the tournament unless USA Hockey committed to paying the women more and treating them more like their male counterparts.

After getting about $1,000 a month from the organization for six month around the Olympics in the past, members of the U.S. team can now make a living playing the sport. They will make $3,000-$4,000 a month, with the ability to earn over $70,000 annually with contributions from the United States Olympic Committee. Players can make up to $129,000 with the Olympics in 2018, and USA Hockey will also arrange for players to fly in business class and stay at nicer hotels as part of the deal finalized Tuesday.

“All of the commitment, the energy and the focus you saw off the ice over the few weeks is what you’re going to see on the ice,” Reagan Carey, general manager of the U.S. team, predicted before the puck dropped. “We’re so excited to showcase that for everybody, especially the fans here.”

Dave Ogrean, executive director of USA Hockey, could enjoy the show because the landmark deal paved the way for a highly entertaining game in front of 3,152 fans.

“It’s a terrific night,” Ogrean said after the second period. “We’ve got a wonderful crowd here, USA Hockey arena, and the game everyone came to see, the two best teams in the world, are playing at a very high level in an ultra-competitive game. And obviously, you could tell our players had a lot of bottled-up energy that they were ready to play with, especially in the first period.”

The Americans controlled the play all night against their rivals. Gigi Marvin gave them a two-goal cushion early in the third, and their swarming defense shut out a high-powered offense.

“It was a wake-up call,” Canadian forward Marie-Philip Poulin said. “We have to be ready when they drop the puck.”

Shannon Szabados made some spectacular saves to keep the Canadians in the game and finished with 28 saves, but they couldn’t get a puck past Hensley.

The two teams are heavy favorites to meet again April 7 in the gold-medal game. If that doesn’t happen, it would be stunning and unprecedented.

Since the first International Ice Hockey Federation women’s world championship in 1990, the U.S. and Canada have not allowed another country to advance to the finals. The Americans beat the Canadians last year at the world championship, winning the eight-nation tournament for the third straight time over Canada and sixth time in seven opportunities.

They will, though, have to go through the motions in the eight-nation tournament.

The U.S. will face Russia and Canada will look to bounce back against Finland on Saturday as they continue the three-game opening round.

Canadian players had voiced support for the Americans in their battle for better wages and conditions in an at-times contentious off-ice battle, and acknowledged their rivals had a lot on their side.

“They had the home crowd and it was a big thing for female sports and they got it,” Poulin said. “I think it was a big, emotional game for them.”

Yuzuru Hanyu rallies for world title; Nathan Chen struggles in free skate

AP
By Nick ZaccardiApr 1, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu rallied with a record free-skate score to win his second world title on Saturday.

U.S. champion Nathan Chen finished sixth, falling twice while attempting a record six quadruple jumps in Helsinki.

The Olympic champion Hanyu, fifth after Thursday’s short program, silenced the doubters by landing four quadruple jumps in a flawless free. Hanyu broke his scoring record by 3.72 points in Helsinki.

His total score was 321.59 points, the third-highest of all time. Hanyu also owns Nos. 1 and 2.

Countryman Shoma Uno was second, 2.28 points behind, followed by China’s Jin Boyang. Uno and Jin, both 19 years old, broke their personal-best total scores.

Spain’s Javier Fernandez, the 2015 and 2016 World champion, fell from first after the short program to fourth overall.

Hanyu had led after the short program at the previous two worlds, only to drop to silver behind training partner Fernandez with errors in his free skate both times.

Hanyu trailed Fernandez by 10.66 points following Thursday’s short, after a poor landing on his jumping combination.

“I’m feeling really regretful for that short program, so I had to train more, more and more,” Hanyu said after winning Saturday.

Chen, a 17-year-old with aspirations of becoming the youngest men’s world champion ever, fell in both his short program and free skate.

In the free, he snapped a streak of 20 straight quadruple jumps landed in competition dating to December.

“I planned this program because I’m a strong technical skater, and that’s something that has been working for me this season,” said Chen, who upped his free-skate content from five quads to six. “I threw in that extra quad, but it didn’t really play out how I wanted it to. It’s a good step for me. This is the longest season that I’ve ever had and we’re here at Worlds, so it’s a good experience for me. I’ve learned a lot this week.”

Chen said this week that he had trouble sleeping due to nerves and was dealing with boot problems. He scored 16.74 points lower overall than at the Four Continents Championships last month. The Four Continents score was the highest in the world this season coming into worlds. Hanyu and Uno surpassed it this week.

Chen finished directly above countryman Jason Brown in the final standings (though separated by 21.15 points), earning the U.S. three men’s spots at the 2018 Olympics after they had two in Sochi.

The Sochi Olympian Brown attempted one quad, falling, but otherwise had a clean free skate.

Men’s Results
Gold: Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN) — 321.59
Silver: Shoma Uno (JPN) — 319.31
Bronze: Jin Boyang (CHN) — 303.58
6. Nathan Chen (USA) — 290.72
7. Jason Brown (USA) — 269.57

Michael Phelps drops April Fool’s Day comeback news

By OlympicTalkApr 1, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

Michael Phelps chose the morning of April 1 to announce a comeback.

“Some dreams/goals you just can’t get rid of…been doing a lot of thinking n I’ve decided that I’m going 2 make another comeback! #tokyo2020,” was posted on Phelps’ Twitter account.

Phelps’ April Fool’s joke follows those of other Olympic champion swimmers — Dara Torres and Katinka Hosszu last year, notably.

MORE: Dana Vollmer to race 6 months pregnant