Yevgeny Plushenko to coach Adelina Sotnikova

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Yevgeny Plushenko wasn’t able to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals. Maybe he can coach a skater to the feat instead.

Plushenko, who announced his retirement on Friday, has started coaching Sochi Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova, according to Russian media.

The news comes one day after Plushenko posted on Instagram that he planned to return to the Olympics as a coach. Russian media reported Plushenko will detail his future in a press conference Wednesday.

Sotnikova, 20, hasn’t competed since the December 2015 Russian Championships, where she finished sixth and failed to make the three-woman Russian team for the world championships.

She didn’t compete at all this season, stopping preseason training due to a health issue and opting to perform in less-demanding ice shows, according to Russian media.

Russian women’s figure skating has grown in Sotnikova’s absence, complicating her path to making the 2018 Olympic team.

Five different Russian women have won world championships medals the last three years, including two-time reigning world champion Yevgenia Medvedeva.

Russia has three women’s spots at the 2018 Olympics.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 2018 Olympic hockey groups set