Nancy Kerrigan pokes fun at Kristi Yamaguchi’s ‘break a leg’ comment

Nancy Kerrigan had some fun with last month’s social-media moment with Olympic teammate Kristi Yamaguchi on Monday.
Remember, Yamaguchi told Kerrigan to “break a leg” in a good-luck tweet before her “Dancing with the Stars” debut two weeks ago. Yamaguchi’s spokeswoman said in a statement that “no ill will was intended,” according to The Associated Press.
The tweet generated more than 4,000 retweets and 8,000 likes, many referencing the horrible attack on Kerrigan before the 1994 U.S. Championships (where Kerrigan’s knee was bruised, but not broken).
On Monday, Yamaguchi posted an image on Instagram of she and Kerrigan holding a poster reading, “Break A Leg Nancy” before the third show of the season.
Yamaguchi was in the crowd as Kerrigan posted her highest score of the season, advancing to the final 10.
“So great having @kristiyamaguchi and her family at @DancingABC last night! Always fun to catch up!” was tweeted from Kerrigan’s account Tuesday.
