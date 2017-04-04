ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Sidney Crosby
Getty Images

Sidney Crosby still undecided about pushing for Olympic spot

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiApr 4, 2017, 11:57 AM EDT

Will Sidney Crosby angle for a spot on Canada’s Olympic team, defying the NHL’s decision not to participate?

The two-time gold medalist was asked Tuesday if he would go to the PyeongChang Winter Games if other individual NHL players were allowed.

“I haven’t even thought that far, to be honest,” Crosby said. “It’s a difficult situation to be in, there’s no doubt, but I know some guys have been vocal about going regardless, but I’m not sure if I’m thinking quite that far ahead yet. It’s something that just happened. It’s something you have to think about.”

Crosby hasn’t joined the stance of longtime Russian rival Alex Ovechkin, who has said he will play in the 2018 Olympics regardless of the NHL’s feelings.

“I’m definitely not going to declare that right now,” Crosby said in September, according to NHL.com. “Kind of wait and see what happens. But if [Ovechkin] feels that strongly about it, I don’t have a problem with that. If he wants to represent his country and be there that’s his choice.”

Crosby’s public view appears unchanged from last summer. Now that the NHL has announced it will end its streak of Olympic participation since 1998, Crosby is joining a chorus of players disappointed in the news.

“I really thought something was going to be able to get worked out,” he said. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: As NHL stars react to Olympics, who will follow Ovechkin’s lead?

Alex Ovechkin: I’m still going to PyeongChang Olympics, NHL may be bluffing

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiApr 4, 2017, 12:48 PM EDT

More: Hockey

Sidney Crosby Sidney Crosby still undecided about pushing for Olympic spot As NHL stars react to Olympics, who will follow Alex Ovechkin’s lead? U.S. women meet challenge, reach world championship semifinals

Alex Ovechkin still plans to go to the PyeongChang Olympics and believes the NHL may be bluffing with its announcement that it will not participate in the Winter Games next year.

“I didn’t change my mind, and I won’t,” Ovechkin said Tuesday before a game in Toronto. “It’s [playing for] my country. I think everybody wants to play there, and it’s biggest opportunity in your life to play in Olympic Games, so I don’t know, somebody going to tell me like don’t go, I don’t care. I just go.”

Ovechkin believes the NHL will go back on its announcement and participate in a sixth straight Olympics. He noted that the NHL has not announced its 2017-18 season schedule. It usually does not make that announcement until June.

“If the schedule is going on [during] the Olympic Games, then yeah, you can see they don’t bluff,” Ovechkin said. “But again, still long time. Everything can change. But in my mind, like I said already, I’m going and it doesn’t matter what.”

Ovechkin repeated that Capitals owner Ted Leonsis understands his view. Leonsis has been on the record as being supportive of allowing Ovechkin and other Capitals players to go to PyeongChang without the NHL’s consent.

“I just say my mind what I think,” Ovechkin said. “After the season, we’re going to talk. I’m going to talk to Ted.”

Ovechkin has been saying since 2015 that he will play in PyeongChang regardless of the NHL’s stance. He and Capitals teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov, also a Russian, are the biggest league stars who have been outspoken in this way.

Both Sidney Crosby and Erik Karlsson were asked after the NHL’s decision if they would push for an Olympic spot like Ovechkin. Crosby said he had not thought about it yet. Karlsson reportedly declined to answer.

Ovechkin compared this year’s situation to four years ago, when the NHL didn’t announce Sochi Olympic participation until seven months before those Winter Games. However, the NHL reportedly had a handshake agreement for Sochi in February 2013.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: As NHL stars react to Olympics, who will follow Ovechkin’s lead?

Nancy Kerrigan pokes fun at Kristi Yamaguchi’s ‘break a leg’ comment

AP
Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkApr 4, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

Nancy Kerrigan had some fun with last month’s social-media moment with Olympic teammate Kristi Yamaguchi on Monday.

Remember, Yamaguchi told Kerrigan to “break a leg” in a good-luck tweet before her “Dancing with the Stars” debut two weeks ago. Yamaguchi’s spokeswoman said in a statement that “no ill will was intended,” according to The Associated Press.

The tweet generated more than 4,000 retweets and 8,000 likes, many referencing the horrible attack on Kerrigan before the 1994 U.S. Championships (where Kerrigan’s knee was bruised, but not broken).

On Monday, Yamaguchi posted an image on Instagram of she and Kerrigan holding a poster reading, “Break A Leg Nancy” before the third show of the season.

Yamaguchi was in the crowd as Kerrigan posted her highest score of the season, advancing to the final 10.

“So great having @kristiyamaguchi and her family at @DancingABC last night! Always fun to catch up!” was tweeted from Kerrigan’s account Tuesday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Kerrigan outscores Biles on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

A special sign to cheer on my roomie @nancyakerrigan 😜 vote!!!

A post shared by Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) on