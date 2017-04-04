Watch Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan on Vegas night on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan survived the second elimination on “Dancing with the Stars,” with Kerrigan outscoring Biles on a Las Vegas-themed show Monday night.

Kerrigan danced a samba, while Olympic teammate Kristi Yamaguchi watched from the crowd. She and partner Artem Chigvintsev scored 33 points, bettering the 28 from each of their first two weeks. The week’s highest score was 34.

Judge Len Goodman said it was the best dance he has season this season.

“Your bum was bouncing about like a bowl on a roulette wheel,” Goodman said of the 47-year-old Kerrigan. “Listen, to win in Las Vegas, you need a bit of luck. To win on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ you need hard work and dedication, and you’ve got that in spades.”

Biles danced a quick step with Sasha Farber and scored 32 points, matching their high from week one.

“You’re such an exciting performer, you just give so much into your dances,” judge Bruno Tonioli said. “Now, give more emphasis to interpretation, because physically you can do everything you want.”

Kerrigan and Biles are looking to become the sixth Olympian to win the Mirrorball Trophy in the series’ 24 seasons, joining Yamaguchi, Apolo Ohno, Shawn Johnson, Meryl Davis and Laurie Hernandez.

