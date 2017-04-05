ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Lionel Messi puts Olympic gold medal in context of career

By OlympicTalkApr 5, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT

Lionel Messi owns titles from La Liga, the U-20 World Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

His most prized trophy?

“The Olympic gold in 2008 is the win that I value the most,” Messi said, according to a Goal.com translation of a Spanish Esquire interview, “because it is a tournament that you may only play in once in your life and involves many athletes from different disciplines.”

Messi, then 21, helped lead Argentina to Olympic gold at the 2008 Beijing Games, his only Olympic appearance.

“The fact that we have been to the athletes village and met famous sportsmen, it’s all an experience that we will not forget quickly,” Messi said in 2008, according to The Associated Press.

The Olympic men’s soccer tournament is mostly made up of players 23 and younger, with veteran stars typically not taking part. Messi may have been able to play at the Rio Olympics, but the Copa America Centenario took precedence for Argentina’s national team last summer.

Without him, Argentina was knocked out in group play in Brazil.

One would think a World Cup title would triumph all for Messi.

“World Cup is great,” he said in May, according to ESPN, “but Olympics are something special.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Suspended Ryan Lochte entered in first meet since Rio Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiApr 5, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

Ryan Lochte may be suspended by USA Swimming, but that hasn’t stopped him from entering a meet later this month.

The 12-time Olympic medalist is entered in the U.S. Masters Spring National Championships in Riverside, Calif., in three weeks, the meet director confirmed Wednesday.

Lochte is suspended from USA Swimming national team competitions through June 30, plus the world championships in July following his Rio gas-station incident.

Lochte, who is now training in California, is eligible for this U.S. Masters event, though, USA Swimming confirmed.

The meet’s website has Lochte in six events — the 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle and 100 and 200 individual medleys.

Olympic champion Nathan Adrian is also expected to race in Riverside.

The meet will take place in a 25-yard pool. Major international meets like the Olympics are in 50-meter pools.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Nathan Chen, Karen Chen, Ashley Wagner return for one more event this season

By Nick ZaccardiApr 5, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

Nathan ChenKaren Chen and Ashley Wagner lead the U.S. roster at the World Team Trophy in Tokyo in two weeks, the final event of the figure skating season.

They’re joined by world championships teammates Jason Brown and the ice dance couple of Madison Chock and Evan Bates. The U.S. pairs team at World Team Trophy will be Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc, who were third at the U.S. Championships in January but did not make the worlds team.

Ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani, the only Americans to make the podium at worlds, are not on the U.S. roster.

At the World Team Trophy, each singles skater, pairs team and dance couple skates short and long programs. They earn points for their countries based on standings, and the points are added up to determine the winning nation.

The format is a little different than the Olympic team event, which debuted in Sochi with Russia taking gold, Canada silver and the U.S. bronze.

The U.S. won World Team Trophy in 2015 and 2017, but based on world championships results, Canada and Russia look to have stronger teams going into the PyeongChang Olympics.

World Team Trophy includes teams from Canada, China, France, Japan, Russia and the U.S.

World champions Yuzuru Hanyu and Yevgenia Medvedeva are slated to compete for Japan and Russia, while the Canadian and Chinese teams have not been named.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

*Correction: An earlier version of this post had Marissa Castelli and Mervin Tran on the U.S. team. They are alternates.