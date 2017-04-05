Suspended Ryan Lochte entered in first meet since Rio Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Ryan Lochte may be suspended by USA Swimming, but that hasn’t stopped him from entering a meet later this month.

The 12-time Olympic medalist is entered in the U.S. Masters Spring National Championships in Riverside, Calif., in three weeks, the meet director confirmed Wednesday.

Lochte is suspended from USA Swimming national team competitions through June 30, plus the world championships in July following his Rio gas-station incident.

Lochte, who is now training in California, is eligible for this U.S. Masters event, though, USA Swimming confirmed.

The meet’s website has Lochte in six events — the 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle and 100 and 200 individual medleys.

Olympic champion Nathan Adrian is also expected to race in Riverside.

The meet will take place in a 25-yard pool. Major international meets like the Olympics are in 50-meter pools.

