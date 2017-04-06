Underdog Ironman athlete stars in version of famous Michael Phelps commercial

The NHL has yet to announce how it will deal with individual players wanting to defy the league and participate in the PyeongChang Olympics, but it expects all of its players to stay with their clubs in February.
While waiting for that news, here’s a list of NHL stars’ thoughts on trying to play in PyeongChang if the NHL follows through with not formally taking part:
USA
Patrick Kane: Not playing (Chicago media)
T.J. Oshie: No timetable for decision (ESPN)
Canada Sidney Crosby: Not thinking that far ahead yet Braden Holtby: Not playing Connor McDavid: No comment Steven Stamkos: Too early to decide (ESPN) Jonathan Toews: Not playing (Chicago media)
Russia Nikita Kucherov: No comment (hockey media)
Evgeni Malkin: Wants to play, with Penguins’ allowance (Soviet Sport)
Alex Ovechkin: Plans to play Artemi Panarin: Ready to play if legally worked out (Agent, R-Sport) Vladimir Tarasenko: Will think about it in the summer (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
Sweden Nicklas Backstrom: I don’t know (hockey media) Erik Karlsson: No comment