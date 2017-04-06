Underdog Ironman athlete stars in version of famous Michael Phelps commercial

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

You may remember Johnny Agar from the 2016 Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.

Agar, who was born with cerebral palsy, and his dad, former minor-league pitcher Jeff Agar, didn’t make the bike cutoff in Kona, but they’re still doing triathlons.

To motivate Johnny, his mom created a video of his training based off Michael Phelps‘ famous Under Armour ad from 2016.

The Agars are scheduled to compete in an Ironman 70.3 race in Florida this weekend, a qualifier for Kona.

Phelps got word of the video and reached Johnny by phone this week to wish him luck for the race.

Thank you Johnny for being such an inspiration to us all. Love your version of #RuleYourself. — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) April 5, 2017

Anything is possible, the bigger you dream the further you get. Good luck this weekend Johnny I'm pulling for you!!! #konahereyoucome — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) April 5, 2017