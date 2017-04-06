ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN

Underdog Ironman athlete stars in version of famous Michael Phelps commercial

By OlympicTalkApr 6, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

You may remember Johnny Agar from the 2016 Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.

Agar, who was born with cerebral palsy, and his dad, former minor-league pitcher Jeff Agar, didn’t make the bike cutoff in Kona, but they’re still doing triathlons.

To motivate Johnny, his mom created a video of his training based off Michael Phelps‘ famous Under Armour ad from 2016.

The Agars are scheduled to compete in an Ironman 70.3 race in Florida this weekend, a qualifier for Kona.

Phelps got word of the video and reached Johnny by phone this week to wish him luck for the race.

NBC Sports to air Diamond League track and field through 2019

By Nick ZaccardiApr 6, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

NBC Sports will be the exclusive U.S. home to IAAF Diamond League track and field meets through 2019, including 58 hours of TV coverage of this season’s 14 meets from May through September.

The Diamond League is the sport’s premier global circuit, starring Olympic champions Usain BoltAllyson Felix and Mo Farah and many more.

The complete TV and streaming schedule for Diamond League meets this season will be announced at a later date. NBC will air 10 hours of coverage this season.

2017 Diamond League schedule:

Date Meet
Fri., May 5 Doha
Sat., May 13 Shanghai
Sat., May 27 Eugene
Thurs., June 8 Rome
Thurs., June 15 Oslo
Sun., June 18 Stockholm
Sat., July 1 Paris
Thurs., July 6 Lausanne
Sun., July 9 London
Sun., July 16 Rabat
Fri., July 21 Monaco
Sun., Aug. 20 Birmingham
Thurs., Aug. 24 Zurich
Fri., Sept. 1 Brussels

List of NHL stars’ stances on trying to play at 2018 Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiApr 6, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

The NHL has yet to announce how it will deal with individual players wanting to defy the league and participate in the PyeongChang Olympics, but it expects all of its players to stay with their clubs in February.

While waiting for that news, here’s a list of NHL stars’ thoughts on trying to play in PyeongChang if the NHL follows through with not formally taking part:

USA
Patrick Kane: Not playing (Chicago media)
T.J. Oshie: No timetable for decision (ESPN)

Canada
Sidney Crosby: Not thinking that far ahead yet
Braden Holtby: Not playing
Connor McDavid: No comment
Steven Stamkos: Too early to decide (ESPN)
Jonathan Toews: Not playing (Chicago media)

Russia
Nikita Kucherov: No comment (hockey media)
Evgeni Malkin: Wants to play, with Penguins’ allowance (Soviet Sport)
Alex Ovechkin: Plans to play
Artemi Panarin: Ready to play if legally worked out (Agent, R-Sport)
Vladimir Tarasenko: Will think about it in the summer (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Sweden
Nicklas Backstrom: I don’t know (hockey media)
Erik Karlsson: No comment

