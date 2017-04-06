ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Olympic baseball
Getty Images

International baseball chief ‘confident’ after Olympic talks with MLB

Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkApr 6, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

More: Baseball

Fukushima Fukushima added as Tokyo 2020 Olympic baseball, softball venue Olympic baseball No talks yet between MLB, international baseball officials on Olympics Jake Arrieta MLB Players Association head says ‘continuing dialogue’ about 2020 Olympics

A top international baseball official remains confident of MLB participation, in some form, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after the two sides met last week, according to a report.

“I am confident that we can find a positive solution with the MLB,” World Baseball Softball Confederation president Riccardo Fraccari said, according to “Around the Rings,” via Hardball Talk. “But I need to have more details.”

Fraccari has expressed confidence in MLB Olympic participation since baseball and softball were re-added to the Olympic program for 2020 last year, which will end an absence since 2008. MLB has never participated in the Olympics, but minor-league players have competed at the Games.

Fraccari said there will be another phase of discussions with MLB. The 2020 Olympic baseball tournament format and schedule must be finalized, according to “Around the Rings.”

Last month, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred repeated his skepticism of major leaguers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“There have not been any substantive discussions with the baseball and softball confederation about participation of major-league players in the 2020 Olympics,” Manfred said at the World Baseball Classic, according to the Japan Times. “I’m sure that those conversations will take place. We have not even been informed about what exactly the format of the event is going to be, how many days would be involved and whatnot.

“I am more than prepared to hear what the event is going to look like, describe to our owners what our options are with respect to participation in that type of event, and we’ll make a decision from there.”

Both Manfred and the MLB Players Association head have emphasized the difficulties in MLB participation in Tokyo 2020, most notably the fact that the Games take place during the MLB and minor-league seasons.

“The skepticism that you’ve heard from some relates to, no matter how you put the event together there would be a significant amount of major league players who would be away from their teams,” Manfred said in March, according to the newspaper. “It would alter the competition in our everyday game. I do not believe our owners would support some sort of a break in our season. Continuity is really important to our competition.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: MLB players may balk at Olympic baseball

NBC Sports to air Diamond League track and field through 2019

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiApr 6, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

NBC Sports will be the exclusive U.S. home to IAAF Diamond League track and field meets through 2019, including 58 hours of TV coverage of this season’s 14 meets from May through September.

The Diamond League is the sport’s premier global circuit, starring Olympic champions Usain BoltAllyson Felix and Mo Farah and many more.

The complete TV and streaming schedule for Diamond League meets this season will be announced at a later date. NBC will air 10 hours of coverage this season.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Phelps drops April Fool’s Day comeback news

2017 Diamond League schedule:

Date Meet
Fri., May 5 Doha
Sat., May 13 Shanghai
Sat., May 27 Eugene
Thurs., June 8 Rome
Thurs., June 15 Oslo
Sun., June 18 Stockholm
Sat., July 1 Paris
Thurs., July 6 Lausanne
Sun., July 9 London
Sun., July 16 Rabat
Fri., July 21 Monaco
Sun., Aug. 20 Birmingham
Thurs., Aug. 24 Zurich
Fri., Sept. 1 Brussels

Underdog Ironman athlete stars in version of famous Michael Phelps commercial

Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkApr 6, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

You may remember Johnny Agar from the 2016 Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.

Agar, who was born with cerebral palsy, and his dad, former minor-league pitcher Jeff Agar, didn’t make the bike cutoff in Kona, but they’re still doing triathlons.

To motivate Johnny, his mom created a video of his training based off Michael Phelps‘ famous Under Armour ad from 2016.

The Agars are scheduled to compete in an Ironman 70.3 race in Florida this weekend, a qualifier for Kona.

Phelps got word of the video and reached Johnny by phone this week to wish him luck for the race.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Phelps drops April Fool’s Day comeback news