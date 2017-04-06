NBC Sports to air Diamond League track and field through 2019

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports will be the exclusive U.S. home to IAAF Diamond League track and field meets through 2019, including 58 hours of TV coverage of this season’s 14 meets from May through September.

The Diamond League is the sport’s premier global circuit, starring Olympic champions Usain Bolt, Allyson Felix and Mo Farah and many more.

The complete TV and streaming schedule for Diamond League meets this season will be announced at a later date. NBC will air 10 hours of coverage this season.

2017 Diamond League schedule: