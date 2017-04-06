List of NHL stars’ stances on trying to play at 2018 Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The NHL has yet to announce how it will deal with individual players wanting to defy the league and participate in the PyeongChang Olympics, but it expects all of its players to stay with their clubs in February.

While waiting for that news, here’s a list of NHL stars’ thoughts on trying to play in PyeongChang if the NHL follows through with not formally taking part:

USA

Patrick Kane: Not playing (Chicago media)

T.J. Oshie: No timetable for decision (ESPN)

Canada

Sidney Crosby: Not thinking that far ahead yet

Braden Holtby: Not playing

Connor McDavid: No comment

Steven Stamkos: Too early to decide (ESPN)

Jonathan Toews: Not playing (Chicago media)

Russia

Nikita Kucherov: No comment (hockey media)

Evgeni Malkin: Wants to play, with Penguins’ allowance (Soviet Sport)

Alex Ovechkin: Plans to play

Artemi Panarin: Ready to play if legally worked out (Agent, R-Sport)

Vladimir Tarasenko: Will think about it in the summer (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Sweden

Nicklas Backstrom: I don’t know (hockey media)

Erik Karlsson: No comment

