WHO: Japan needs anti-smoking law ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Associated PressApr 7, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT

TOKYO (AP) — Japan should ban smoking in all public places if it wants to successfully host the Tokyo Olympics and promote tourism, a senior World Health Organization official said Friday.

Japan, often known as a smoker’s paradise, has no binding law controlling secondhand smoking and has come under pressure to institute one ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games.

The health ministry is preparing legislation to limit secondhand smoking, but faces strong opposition from smoking lawmakers and the tobacco industry. WHO and the International Olympic Committee agreed in 2010 to promote smoke-free Olympic Games, and host nations China, Russia and Brazil have since achieved that goal.

Douglas Bettcher, WHO director of non-communicable diseases prevention, said Japanese smoking restrictions are far behind global standards and need to be updated because foreign visitors expect clean air while in Japan. He said partial anti-smoking measures are ineffective and that the ministry’s draft, while an improvement, should be strengthened.

“The time is right for Japan to finally catch up now with the Olympics just around the corner,” Bettcher said at a news conference. He said it was a “golden opportunity for Japan to better protect its people from the deadly effects of exposure to secondhand smoke.”

The ministry draft, issued in early March, provides for a ban on indoor smoking in government and sports facilities, but allows partial bans with the use of smoking rooms in offices, theaters, restaurants and bars. Smoking would be allowed in small bars and cafes, following protests by opponents who cited fears of losing customers who smoke.

Supporters of a stricter smoking ban say the government is weak-kneed because Japan’s tobacco industry, former state monopoly Japan Tobacco, is still one-third state-owned.

Finance Minister Taro Aso told a recent parliamentary session that tobacco sales provide more than 2 trillion yen ($19 billion) in tax revenues annually and a loss of that income would have a major impact on government finances. A smoker himself, Aso questioned the link between smoking and health problems.

Japanese Olympics organizers say smoking will be prohibited in indoor facilities at the Tokyo games.

Bettcher said concerns about the economic impact on the hospitality industry are exaggerated, and that smoking control measures protect all citizens from exposure to second- and third-hand smoke — toxic and carcinogenic particles that linger in fabrics, curtains in hotel rooms and elsewhere.

Surveys in Japan on the impact of a smoking ban have had mixed results — one predicts a billion-dollar sales decline in restaurants and bars, while another says more people will choose to dine out if restaurants are smoke-free.

Bettcher said Japan also lags in providing health warnings to its people, citing the absence of graphic photo warnings on cigarette packs.

In Japan, about 15,000 people — mainly women and children — die per year from secondhand smoke, according to government and WHO estimates.

Hilary Knight moves up record book; U.S. rolls into final with Canada

By Nick ZaccardiApr 7, 2017, 9:02 AM EDT

For the 18th time in 18 world women’s hockey championships, the U.S. and Canada will meet in the gold-medal game.

The two rivals kept the streak alive with semifinal wins in Plymouth, Mich., on Thursday, setting up Friday’s showdown (7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network and NHL.com).

First, Canada blanked Finland 4-0, making up for a shocking group-play loss to the Finns, their first-ever defeat to a nation other than the U.S. at an Olympics or worlds after 81 straight wins.

Later Thursday, the U.S. laid down the biggest rout of the tournament, an 11-0 thrashing of Germany, clearly overmatched in its first worlds semifinal.

Plenty is at stake in Friday’s final.

The U.S. goes for its first world title on home ice and its first streak of four straight world titles. It has never won every world championship in a single Olympic cycle.

Of course, the winner also becomes the PyeongChang Olympic favorite, though Canada lost the world final in 2005, 2009 and 2013 and came back to win Olympic gold each of the following years.

And then there is Hilary Knight.

The MVP of the last two world championships has tallied seven points in four games, including a goal and two assists against Germany. Knight is up to 61 career points at the world championships, tying for second among Americans with four-time Olympian Jenny Potter. Only the legendary Cammi Granato has more (78 points).

In this tournament, Knight has passed former U.S. captains Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell on the career worlds points list.

Knight is also up to 35 career goals at the world championships, which is second on the U.S. list, also behind Granato (44 goals).

At 27 years old, Knight could realistically break Granato’s records in the next Olympic cycle, should she keep playing.

Knight reportedly considered retirement after taking a second straight silver in Sochi, but with the new labor deal, she has more incentive to keep playing than ever.

Rio Olympic marathon winner fails drug test

By Nick ZaccardiApr 7, 2017, 7:25 AM EDT

Rio Olympic marathon winner Jemima Sumgong tested positive for EPO, track and field’s international governing body (IAAF) said Thursday.

Sumgong failed the drug test in February, according to London Marathon officials, which said that she is provisionally suspended and won’t be allowed to defend her London title April 23.

Sumgong, 32, became the first Kenyan woman to win the Olympic marathon in Rio.

Sumgong is the second star Kenyan women’s marathoner to test positive for EPO.

Rita Jeptoo, a former Sumgong training partner, was stripped of Boston and Chicago Marathon titles for testing positive for EPO in 2014 and is banned until October 2018.

“We are clean athletes,” Sumgong said after winning the Rio Olympic marathon, according to Letsrun.com. “In Kenya we are clean. Maybe doping [is] here and there. We are very clean. We assure you we are clean. With the scandal of Rita I don’t know about it [the details]. … With the Kenyan athletes, we are sure we are clean. Myself I am sure I am clean. No doping scandal at all (with me).”

Sumgong previously tested positive for the banned substance prednisolone after finishing second at the 2012 Boston Marathon but was cleared on appeal by the IAAF as the injection she received was permitted under the governing body’s rules.

