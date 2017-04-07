ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Getty Images

Rio Olympic marathon winner fails drug test

1 Comment
By Nick ZaccardiApr 7, 2017, 7:25 AM EDT

More: Track and Field

NBC Sports to air Diamond League track and field through 2019 Women to run apart from men in Tehran’s first marathon IAAF says it has been hacked, athlete medical info accessed

Rio Olympic marathon winner Jemima Sumgong tested positive for EPO, track and field’s international governing body (IAAF) said Thursday.

Sumgong failed the drug test in February, according to London Marathon officials, which said that she is provisionally suspended and won’t be allowed to defend her London title April 23.

Sumgong, 32, became the first Kenyan woman to win the Olympic marathon in Rio.

Sumgong is the second star Kenyan women’s marathoner to test positive for EPO.

Rita Jeptoo, a former Sumgong training partner, was stripped of Boston and Chicago Marathon titles for testing positive for EPO in 2014 and is banned until October 2018.

“We are clean athletes,” Sumgong said after winning the Rio Olympic marathon, according to Letsrun.com. “In Kenya we are clean. Maybe doping [is] here and there. We are very clean. We assure you we are clean. With the scandal of Rita I don’t know about it [the details]. … With the Kenyan athletes, we are sure we are clean. Myself I am sure I am clean. No doping scandal at all (with me).”

Sumgong previously tested positive for the banned substance prednisolone after finishing second at the 2012 Boston Marathon but was cleared on appeal by the IAAF as the injection she received was permitted under the governing body’s rules.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Women to run apart from men in Tehran’s first marathon

Hilary Knight moves up record book; U.S. rolls into final with Canada

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiApr 7, 2017, 9:02 AM EDT

More: Hockey

Evgeni Malkin hopes Penguins will let him go to Olympics List of NHL stars’ stances on trying to play at 2018 Olympics Gary Bettman on hockey at Summer Olympics, leaving the door open, Ovechkin

For the 18th time in 18 world women’s hockey championships, the U.S. and Canada will meet in the gold-medal game.

The two rivals kept the streak alive with semifinal wins in Plymouth, Mich., on Thursday, setting up Friday’s showdown (7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network and NHL.com).

First, Canada blanked Finland 4-0, making up for a shocking group-play loss to the Finns, their first-ever defeat to a nation other than the U.S. at an Olympics or worlds after 81 straight wins.

Later Thursday, the U.S. laid down the biggest rout of the tournament, an 11-0 thrashing of Germany, clearly overmatched in its first worlds semifinal.

Plenty is at stake in Friday’s final.

The U.S. goes for its first world title on home ice and its first streak of four straight world titles. It has never won every world championship in a single Olympic cycle.

Of course, the winner also becomes the PyeongChang Olympic favorite, though Canada lost the world final in 2005, 2009 and 2013 and came back to win Olympic gold each of the following years.

And then there is Hilary Knight.

The MVP of the last two world championships has tallied seven points in four games, including a goal and two assists against Germany. Knight is up to 61 career points at the world championships, tying for second among Americans with four-time Olympian Jenny Potter. Only the legendary Cammi Granato has more (78 points).

In this tournament, Knight has passed former U.S. captains Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell on the career worlds points list.

Knight is also up to 35 career goals at the world championships, which is second on the U.S. list, also behind Granato (44 goals).

At 27 years old, Knight could realistically break Granato’s records in the next Olympic cycle, should she keep playing.

Knight reportedly considered retirement after taking a second straight silver in Sochi, but with the new labor deal, she has more incentive to keep playing than ever.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: List of NHL stars’ stances on 2018 Olympics

Evgeni Malkin hopes Penguins will let him go to Olympics

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiApr 6, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT

More: Hockey

Hilary Knight moves up record book; U.S. rolls into final with Canada List of NHL stars’ stances on trying to play at 2018 Olympics Gary Bettman on hockey at Summer Olympics, leaving the door open, Ovechkin

Russian star Evgeni Malkin said he intends to go to the Olympics, should the Pittsburgh Penguins allow it, according to an Associated Press translation of a “Soviet Sport” report.

“There’s nothing good about this at all. We’re going to think, make calls, get advice, talk with other hockey guys,” Malkin said, according to the AP translation. “My opinion is that I want to go to the Olympics.”

Malkin, 30 and a three-time Olympian, hopes to defy the NHL’s stance of not participating in the Winter Games, but he’s not quite as adamant as countryman Alex Ovechkin.

Malkin hasn’t played since March 15 due to a shoulder injury and thus hasn’t spoken much (or at all) with U.S. media since the NHL’s announcement on Monday that it will not participate at the Winter Games.

Malkin has been the most prolific Russian point-scorer per game each of the last two seasons, though he has missed chunks of time due to injuries.

Other Russian stars are not as outspoken on the Olympic issue.

The St. Louis Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko reportedly said he would think about the situation in the summer.

Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning reportedly said, “No thoughts about it. For me, I’m focusing on the playoffs right now.”

The agent for Chicago Blackhawks forward Artemi Panarin said his skater would be ready to go to the Olympics if it could be legally worked out, according to Russian media.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Gary Bettman chimes in on Alex Ovechkin