Simone Biles
Getty Images

Little girl mimics Simone Biles on TV

By OlympicTalkApr 10, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

You could say Simone Biles inspired children across the country with her gymnastics last year. Here’s visual proof.

Twitter user Hillary Erwin uploaded video of daughter Lucy watching, and dancing along with, a Biles floor routine from last summer’s P&G Championships.

Erwin tweeted at Biles, who retweeted the video and added a comment.

“This is adorable,” Biles wrote. “hi lil lucy.”

Erwin replied by saying she would tell Lucy her favorite gymnast said hello.

VIDEO: Biles in tears on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Simone Biles brought to tears on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Simone Biles, Sasha Farber
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 10, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT

The most memorable year of Simone Biles‘ life was not 2016. It was 2000, when she was placed in foster care.

Biles broke into tears when recalling her difficult childhood in a “Dancing with the Stars” video interview for Monday night’s episode.

“My biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and she was in and out of jail,” Biles said. “I never had mom to run to. … I do remember always being hungry and afraid.”

From Biles’ book, “Courage to Soar:”

“Most people might think that at age three I was too young to know what it meant to be placed into foster care, but the truth is I understood everything. When the social worker piled the four of us into her car, I knew exactly what was going on. We were going to live with a new family, and we didn’t know if we’d like it there. I think we were all a little scared, because none of us said a word during the car ride. Yet as clearly as I remember the heavy silence in the backseat of that car, with Ashley holding four-month-old Adria on her lap, the rest of my foster care memories are fuzzy images.”

Biles and three siblings first went to live with her grandfather, Ron, and his wife, Nellie, in March 2000. The two older siblings wanted to return to their mother, and with social workers saying Ron and Nellie had to keep all four children or none at all, the four children all went back to foster care.

Ron and Nellie were finally able to adopt Biles and younger sister Adria when Biles was 6.

“My parents saved me,” Biles said.

MORE: Aly Raisman expects to keep Mihai Brestyan as coach

Mao Asada announces sudden retirement from figure skating

Mao Asada
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 10, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

One year after Mao Asada said she planned to compete through the 2018 Olympics, the three-time world figure skating champion announced what she called a “sudden” retirement from competition Monday.

The 2010 Olympic silver medalist previously took a one-season break after winning her third world title in March 2014, one month after a disappointing sixth-place finish at the Sochi Winter Games.

Asada came back in 2015 but struggled, winning once in seven international starts the last two seasons and bottoming out with a 12th-place finish at the Japanese Championships in December.

“After I came back to competition, I wasn’t able to pull off the performance and achieve the result that I expected, and I started to worry more,” Asada, who reportedly dealt with a knee injury this season, wrote in a blog Monday, according to an Icenetwork translation. “When I finished the last Japanese nationals, the goal that had been motivating me disappeared, and I lost the energy to continue my competitive career.”

Asada, 26, changed her mind in recent months. Immediately after Japanese nationals, where she had her worst result in 14 appearances, she said she planned to compete next season, according to Japanese media.

It would have been very difficult for Asada to make Japan’s Olympic team. The Japanese qualified two women’s spots for PyeongChang, their fewest since 2002.

Asada leaves competitive skating as an innovator in the sport, regularly performing the triple Axel, a jump no top women currently attempt.

She would have been a gold-medal contender at the 2006 Torino Olympics, had she not been too young to compete in those Winter Games.

Asada won her first world title in 2008 and took silver behind Yuna Kim at the Vancouver Olympics. The following month, Asada beat Kim for her second world title in Torino.

MORE: Nathan Chen, Ashley Wagner return for one more event in April