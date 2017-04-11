ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Russian track and field stars cleared to compete as neutral athletes

By Nick ZaccardiApr 11, 2017, 8:11 AM EDT

Russia’s two gold medalists from the 2015 World Championships were among seven athletes from the country cleared to compete as neutral athletes by the IAAF on Tuesday.

Sergey Shubenkov and Maria Kuchina, reigning world champions in the 110m hurdles and high jump, respectively, can now compete internationally for the first time in more than one year.

Russia has been banned from international track and field since November 2015 due to serious doping issues. One Russian track and field athlete competed in Rio, long jumper Darya Klishina as a neutral athlete.

Russia’s ban is set to last through the 2017 season, including the world championships in London in August.

A doping review board examines applications by Russians to compete as neutral athletes. The IAAF has received about 100 applications this year and ruled on 27 so far, accepting 10 and declining 17.

“There can be no time constraints on a process which has been established to safeguard the rights and aspirations of the world’s clean athletes and is about rebuilding confidence in competition,” IAAF president Seb Coe said in a press release. “For the avoidance of any doubt as we have consistently stated from the beginning of this process, all athletes given exceptional eligibility will compete as independent neutral athletes and not as a Russian team.”

Twelve Russian athletes total have been cleared to compete as neutral athletes since July:

Illia Mudrov (pole vault)
Sergey Shubenkov (sprint hurdles)
Sergey Shirobokov (race walks)
Daniil Tsyplakov (high jump)
Maria Kuchina (high jump)
Olga Mullina (pole vault)
Yana Smerdova (race walks)
Anzhelika Sidorova (pole vault)
Kristina Sivkova (sprints)
Aleksei Sokirskii (hammer throw)
Darya Klishina (long jump, cleared in 2016)
Yuliya Stepanova (800m/1500m, cleared in 2016)

Nike picks fitting anniversary weekend for sub-2-hour marathon attempt

By Nick ZaccardiApr 11, 2017, 10:31 AM EDT

Three men will set out to break the 2-hour marathon barrier on the first weekend in May, the 63-year anniversary of Roger Bannister becoming the first person to break 4 minutes in the mile.

Nike announced Tuesday the race window for its special sub-2 marathon attempt, which will take place at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, site of the Italian Grand Prix every September.

Nike chose to announce a target “race window” weekend rather than a specific date. The race is closed to the public but will be live streamed. Bannister broke the 4-minute-mile barrier on May 6, 1954.

Three men, including Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, will take 17 and a half trips around a 1.5-mile loop. The course will be ratified by the IAAF, track and field’s international governing body, but the attempt will not be for an officially sanctioned world record, according to the Guardian, citing a Nike spokesperson.

Nike said the asphalt surface near Milan has ideal temperature (54 degrees average), wind (2.6 miles per hour) and altitude (600 feet above sea level).

“Additionally, skies are typically overcast (minimizing heat load on the runners) and air currents don’t exhibit drastic directional shifts — thanks to the course being perfectly situated off shore and amid many trees,” Nike said in a press release.

The marathon world record is 2:02:57, set by Kenyan Dennis Kimetto at the 2014 Berlin Marathon. It took 16 years for the record to descend from 2:06:05 to sub-2:03.

Last month, Nike unveiled a new shoe for the marathon attempt that it says makes runners four percent more efficient. The IAAF said it would discuss if the shoe was legal for official times, according to the Guardian.

Amy Van Dyken-Rouen finds freedom in new sport after paralyzing accident

By Nick ZaccardiApr 11, 2017, 9:58 AM EDT

Six-time Olympic swimming champion Amy Van Dyken-Rouen has picked up a new sport since being paralyzed from the waist down in a 2014 ATV accident.

Adaptive skiing.

“This, to me, is freedom,” the 1996 and 2000 Olympian said on TODAY. “A lot of people who are injured say that getting in the swimming pool is liberating and free for them. For me, that’s where I feel the most paralyzed.”

So Van Dyken-Rouen has been gliding through snow in Breckenridge, Colo., continuing to challenge limits imposed by others in her recovery.

Van Dyken-Rouen has also walked with an exoskeleton and felt reflexes in her knees and ankles, according to TODAY.

