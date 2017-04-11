ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN

Watch Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan on Dancing with the Stars’ most memorable year

By OlympicTalkApr 11, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan both shed tears (and advanced) on “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday, performing to music inspired by their most memorable years.

Neither Biles nor Kerrigan picked their Olympic years. Rather, Biles chose 2000, when she was placed in foster care. Kerrigan chose 1996, when she had her first child, followed by six miscarriages in an eight-year span before her second child.

Biles and partner Sasha Farber had the second-highest score of the night — 36 out of 40 — to advance in the final nine. Mr. T was eliminated.

After an emotional video, Biles was in tears before her dance and found her parents in the crowd afterward.

“It made me cry even more that they were crying,” Biles said later.

Biles and her parents stood together on the dance floor as the judges revealed their scores.

“This is what I have been waiting for is this emotion to come through,” judge Julianne Hough said. “Sometimes gymnasts have a really hard time coming on this show because everything is so perfect and placed. … Sometimes, being perfect is not the story that we need to tell.”

Kerrigan and partner Artem Chigvintsev scored 33 out of 40, fourth-highest on the night. Kerrigan discussed her series of miscarriages in a video before their dance.

“It makes you feel like a failure,” the 1992 and 1994 Olympic figure skating medalist said.

Two of the four judges said Kerrigan was the most improved celebrity from week to week.

“You’ve moved from the pack into a front-runner,” judge Len Goodman said.

Kerrigan and Biles are looking to become the sixth Olympian to win the Mirrorball Trophy in the series’ 24 seasons, joining Yamaguchi, Apolo OhnoShawn JohnsonMeryl Davis and Laurie Hernandez.

2026 Winter Olympics have first official bid city

By Nick ZaccardiApr 11, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

The first 2026 Winter Olympic bid comes from Sion, Switzerland.

The southwestern Switzerland town’s candidature was confirmed by the Swiss Parliament of Sport on Tuesday. The Swiss Olympic Committee heralds it as “the Games in the heart of Switzerland.”

Sion, with a population listed around 30,000, could be the smallest Olympic host city since Lillehammer, Norway, in 1994. The Sion bid includes some events potentially being held in Bern, Lausanne and St. Moritz. More information is here (French, German).

“This clear message from Swiss sport is very important to us,” Swiss Olympic president Juerg Stahl said in a press release after a unanimous vote of approval. “It shows that the foundations of the Sion 2026 project are solid. It is also important to us as we are entering the next stage of the project, which is to gather federal support.”

Switzerland has hosted the Olympics twice, both Winter Games in St. Moritz (1928 and 1948).

Sion previously was a finalist to host the 1976, 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics, finishing runner-up in voting every time.

Switzerland first announced it was pursuing a bid last March. A possible bid from St. Moritz and Davos was rejected by voters in February.

Cities in Austria, Canada, Japan and Sweden have also discussed potential 2026 bids, as has Lillehammer. The U.S. is not expected to bid for the 2026 Winter Games.

The next two Winter Olympics will be in East Asia in PyeongChang, South Korea, in 2018 and Beijing in 2022, giving a European or North American city a greater opening to be the 2026 host.

The 2026 Olympic host city is expected to be chosen from an International Olympic Committee members vote in 2019.

White Castle sponsors USA Luge ‘sliders’

By Nick ZaccardiApr 11, 2017, 11:57 AM EDT

White Castle is promoting a different kind of sliders.

The fast-food chain, known for its small, square “slider” hamburgers,” is now a sponsor of USA Luge, whose sliders are eyeing the PyeongChang Olympics in 10 months.

It is now the title sponsor of USA Luge’s off-season recruitment program, the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search.

“At White Castle, a family-owned business for 96 years, we have been serving The Original Slider for nearly a century and pride ourselves on knowing a thing or two about sliders,” said Lynn Blashford, Vice President of Marketing at White Castle, in a press release. “When we discovered that USA Luge was looking for the next generation of sliders, we knew that White Castle could help fuel their efforts and hopefully help them bring home coveted medals for many Winter Games to come.”

More on the two-year partnership is here.

