White Castle sponsors USA Luge ‘sliders’

White Castle is promoting a different kind of sliders.
The fast-food chain, known for its small, square “slider” hamburgers,” is now a sponsor of USA Luge, whose sliders are eyeing the PyeongChang Olympics in 10 months.
It is now the title sponsor of USA Luge’s off-season recruitment program, the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search.
“At White Castle, a family-owned business for 96 years, we have been serving The Original Slider for nearly a century and pride ourselves on knowing a thing or two about sliders,” said Lynn Blashford, Vice President of Marketing at White Castle, in a press release. “When we discovered that USA Luge was looking for the next generation of sliders, we knew that White Castle could help fuel their efforts and hopefully help them bring home coveted medals for many Winter Games to come.”
