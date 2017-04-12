ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Former Rio mayor probed in Olympic-linked corruption scandal

Associated PressApr 12, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, the moving force behind organizing last year’s Olympics, is being investigated for allegedly accepting at least 15 million reals ($5 million) in payments to facilitate construction projects tied to the Games.

Paes is one of dozens of top politicians implicated in a sweeping judicial corruption investigation in which construction giant Odebrecht illegally paid billions to help win contracts.

Paes’ name appears in documents published Tuesday by Brazil’s top court, and could stand trial if the country’s attorney general decides to prosecute.

In a statement Wednesday from his spokeswoman, Tereza Fayal, the former mayor strongly denied the allegations made in several plea bargains signed by former and present Odebrecht employees, calling the accusations “absurd and untruthful.”

“He vehemently denies that he has accepted bribes to facilitate, or to benefit, the interests of the Odebrecht company,” the statement said.

Paes stepped in forcefully about two years before the Olympics opened, shortly after International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates called Rio’s preparations “the worst” he’d ever seen and woefully behind schedule.

The IOC repeatedly credited Paes with speeding up preparations and cutting through red tape.

As rumors swirled around Olympic preparations, Paes often challenged reporters to find any corruption in city-hall contracts.

Days after the trouble-plagued Olympics ended, Paes and Carlos Nuzman — an IOC member and the president of the organizing committee — were awarded the “Olympic Order” by IOC President Thomas Bach.

In a statement Wednesday to The Associated Press, the IOC said Paes should be regarded as innocent until proven otherwise.

“These are allegations which he (Paes) strenuously denies,” the IOC said.

Odebrecht was involved in building many Olympic-related projects, including several arenas at the Olympic Park in suburban Barra de Tijuca, a subway-line extension, and the renovation of Rio’s port area.

The Supreme Court documents showed Paes received more 11 million reals ($3.5 million) in local bank accounts, and the rest in off-shore accounts.

In the statement, Paes said “he’s never had off-shore accounts.”

Paes left office on Jan. 1 after a term-limited eight years. He was once viewed as a presidential candidate, hoping to use the Olympics as a springboard. He recently said he hoped to run next year for governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

He is referred to in the Odebrecht documents as “The Little Nervous One.”

Plea bargains also indicate that irregularities — none of them involving Paes — were seen in awarding contracts for at least three stadiums for the 2014 World Cup: Sao Paulo, Recife and Brasilia.

Wayde van Niekerk gets his wish as world championships schedule changed

By Nick ZaccardiApr 12, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

The 200m first rounds at August’s world track and field championships have been moved one day earlier to accommodate requests from Olympic 400m champions Wayde van Niekerk and Shaunae Miller‘s federations.

Both Van Niekerk and Miller have said they hope to race both the 200m and 400m at worlds in London. Van Niekerk specifically requested the schedule be changed to allow more time between the races but said it wasn’t a requirement for him to attempt the double.

The original schedule had the men’s and women’s 200m first rounds and 400m finals during the same afternoon, separated by about 2 1/2 hours each.

Now, the 200m first rounds will take place on the day between the 400m semifinals and final.

It’s unknown if American Allyson Felix has eyes on contesting both the 200m and 400m at worlds. Felix had those aspirations one year ago — the Olympic schedule was similarly modified at her request — but she missed the U.S. team in the 200m by .01 at the Olympic Trials, slowed by an ankle injury.

Even with the absence of Usain Bolt, the 400m world-record holder Van Niekerk could be an underdog in the 200m at worlds. His personal best — 19.94 seconds — would have ranked No. 9 in the world last year.

Miller’s best in the 200m — 22.05 — ranked No. 5 in the world in 2016 behind Olympic medalists Elaine ThompsonDafne Schippers and Tori Bowie and Felix.

The full worlds schedule is here.

North Korean athletes return gifts from South Korea trip, save Olympic items

By Nick ZaccardiApr 12, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

North Korea’s women’s hockey team was given gifts while competing at the Division II World Championships in South Korea last week.

All of the gifts were left in South Korea, including key chains and red ginseng, except for one notable exception — stuffed animals of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games mascots, according to South Korean media.

“The North Korean athletes probably took the Olympic mascot dolls because of their symbolism,” a South Korean official said, according to JoongAng Daily. “They probably felt scared to take the other gifts.”

The North Korean women won two out of five games at the tournament and were defeated by South Korea 3-0.

They did not qualify for the PyeongChang Olympics. North Korea is likely to qualify few if any athletes across all sports.

North Korea boycotted the only other Olympics in South Korea, the 1988 Seoul Summer Games.

