ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Getty Images

Nancy Kerrigan details eating issues before 1994 Olympics

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiApr 12, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT

More: Figure Skating

Mao Asada details retirement in tearful press conference Mao Asada Mao Asada announces sudden retirement from figure skating Nathan Chen, Karen Chen, Ashley Wagner return for one more event this season

Nancy Kerrigan is making a documentary about eating disorders in sports, and she has her own story to tell on the subject.

“A lot of times people see it as something that they can control, but, frankly, the eating disorder starts to control you,” Kerrigan said in a People magazine video interview published Wednesday. “I mean, that happened to me, to some degree, after I was attacked [before the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships]. I’m being followed around by cars and the media and everything. I didn’t realize what I was doing. I mean, I lost a whole bunch of weight.”

Kerrigan was clubbed on the leg in an attack orchestrated by the ex-husband of American rival Tonya Harding. She came back to win silver at the Lillehammer Olympics seven weeks later.

Kerrigan retired from competitive skating after those Winter Games, started a family with three kids and is currently competing on “Dancing with the Stars.” She is also the executive producer of an upcoming documentary, “Why Don’t You Lose 5 Pounds?” about athletes’ eating disorders.

Kerrigan said she didn’t eat enough in the period between her attack and competing in Lillehammer.

“It was so busy that I didn’t actually realize I wasn’t eating for quite some time, and then my weight started dropping because I couldn’t skate because I couldn’t walk,” she said in a radio interview last year. “So I was training in the water. In doing so, you lose and burn so much more than even when you’re training on land that my weight started dropping off, and I wasn’t eating enough to sustain how much work I was doing.”

Kerrigan said those around her, including her mom, told her that she looked too thin and needed to eat more. She received the most support from her then-manager and future husband, Jerry Solomon.

Solomon ate meals with Kerrigan at the Olympics and encouraged her to eat two more bites, according to People.

“I was afraid, after all I had been through, I didn’t want someone else to get in the way of what I worked so hard for, and I didn’t want to get in the way,” Kerrigan said in the 2016 radio interview. “So I started to eat a little bit more so I wouldn’t be weak at the time of the championships.”

Kerrigan said she avoided food because it was one of the few things in her life she could control during the tumultuous time, according to People.

“I just started shrinking,” she said, according to the magazine. “I’d put on makeup differently to sort of hide that I was wasting away. Strangers would say, ‘Oh, that’s not enough food on your plate.'”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nathan Chen, Ashley Wagner return for one more event in April

 

 

 

 

Wayde van Niekerk gets his wish as world championships schedule changed

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiApr 12, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

More: Track and Field

Ukraine track and field federation offered secret bans for doping confessions Nike picks fitting anniversary weekend for sub-2-hour marathon attempt Wayde van Niekerk talks Usain Bolt’s records as he awaits IAAF decision

The 200m first rounds at August’s world track and field championships have been moved one day earlier to accommodate requests from Olympic 400m champions Wayde van Niekerk and Shaunae Miller‘s federations.

Both Van Niekerk and Miller have said they hope to race both the 200m and 400m at worlds in London. Van Niekerk specifically requested the schedule be changed to allow more time between the races but said it wasn’t a requirement for him to attempt the double.

The original schedule had the men’s and women’s 200m first rounds and 400m finals during the same afternoon, separated by about 2 1/2 hours each.

Now, the 200m first rounds will take place on the day between the 400m semifinals and final.

It’s unknown if American Allyson Felix has eyes on contesting both the 200m and 400m at worlds. Felix had those aspirations one year ago — the Olympic schedule was similarly modified at her request — but she missed the U.S. team in the 200m by .01 at the Olympic Trials, slowed by an ankle injury.

Even with the absence of Usain Bolt, the 400m world-record holder Van Niekerk could be an underdog in the 200m at worlds. His personal best — 19.94 seconds — would have ranked No. 9 in the world last year.

Miller’s best in the 200m — 22.05 — ranked No. 5 in the world in 2016 behind Olympic medalists Elaine ThompsonDafne Schippers and Tori Bowie and Felix.

The full worlds schedule is here.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Wayde van Niekerk discusses Usain Bolt’s records

North Korean athletes return gifts from South Korea trip, save Olympic items

AP
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiApr 12, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

North Korea’s women’s hockey team was given gifts while competing at the Division II World Championships in South Korea last week.

All of the gifts were left in South Korea, including key chains and red ginseng, except for one notable exception — stuffed animals of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games mascots, according to South Korean media.

“The North Korean athletes probably took the Olympic mascot dolls because of their symbolism,” a South Korean official said, according to JoongAng Daily. “They probably felt scared to take the other gifts.”

The North Korean women won two out of five games at the tournament and were defeated by South Korea 3-0.

They did not qualify for the PyeongChang Olympics. North Korea is likely to qualify few if any athletes across all sports.

North Korea boycotted the only other Olympics in South Korea, the 1988 Seoul Summer Games.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: North Korea confirms plan to participate at PyeongChang Olympics