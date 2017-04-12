North Korean athletes return gifts from South Korea trip, save Olympic items

North Korea’s women’s hockey team was given gifts while competing at the Division II World Championships in South Korea last week.
All of the gifts were left in South Korea, including key chains and red ginseng, except for one notable exception — stuffed animals of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games mascots, according to South Korean media.
“The North Korean athletes probably took the Olympic mascot dolls because of their symbolism,” a South Korean official said, according to JoongAng Daily. “They probably felt scared to take the other gifts.”
The North Korean women won two out of five games at the tournament and were defeated by South Korea 3-0.
They did not qualify for the PyeongChang Olympics. North Korea is likely to qualify few if any athletes across all sports.
North Korea boycotted the only other Olympics in South Korea, the 1988 Seoul Summer Games.
The 200m first rounds at August’s world track and field championships have been moved one day earlier to accommodate requests from Olympic 400m champions Wayde van Niekerk and Shaunae Miller‘s federations.
Both Van Niekerk and Miller have said they hope to race both the 200m and 400m at worlds in London. Van Niekerk specifically requested the schedule be changed to allow more time between the races but said it wasn’t a requirement for him to attempt the double.
The original schedule had the men’s and women’s 200m first rounds and 400m finals during the same afternoon, separated by about 2 1/2 hours each.
Now, the 200m first rounds will take place on the day between the 400m semifinals and final.
It’s unknown if American Allyson Felix has eyes on contesting both the 200m and 400m at worlds. Felix had those aspirations one year ago — the Olympic schedule was similarly modified at her request — but she missed the U.S. team in the 200m by .01 at the Olympic Trials, slowed by an ankle injury.
Even with the absence of Usain Bolt, the 400m world-record holder Van Niekerk could be an underdog in the 200m at worlds. His personal best — 19.94 seconds — would have ranked No. 9 in the world last year.
Miller’s best in the 200m — 22.05 — ranked No. 5 in the world in 2016 behind Olympic medalists Elaine Thompson, Dafne Schippers and Tori Bowie and Felix.
David Letterman‘s mom, Dorothy Mengering, who became a late-night celebrity for her coverage of the 1994 and 1998 Winter Olympics, has died at age 95.
Mengering was best known for appearances on her son’s “Late Show” on CBS, which included Olympic correspondent work.
Mengering was 72 when CBS sent her to cover the 1994 Winter Games in Lillehammer, Norway, as Dave’s Mom for the “Late Show.”
In her reporting, Dave’s Mom offered cocoa to figure skater Nancy Kerrigan (twice), sampled cross-country skiing and asked then-First Lady Hillary Clinton if she could take care of Letterman’s speeding tickets.
Dave’s Mom reprised her role in Nagano, Japan, in 1998.
How did it all start? From the St. Petersburg (Fla.) Times in 1996:
After [Letterman’s] move to CBS, where he started the Late Show, the network asked him to develop a tie-in with CBS’ coverage of the Winter Olympics. Letterman’s idea was to send his mother to Norway and have her report back via satellite.
“I actually thought this might be something for my mother, and I didn’t know if it was because we had used her on the phone before or what. But, I was surprised that people took to it,” Letterman said. “The best part of it for me was that she got through the three weeks with some dignity. And she was not embarrassed, so that was nice. I was very worried about that.”
Dorothy’s Norway stint was so successful — even President Clinton admitted that he and Hillary Clinton stayed up late to watch her — that Letterman quickly realized his mother was a hot commodity.
…
While in Norway for the Olympics, Dorothy would often hear folks yell out: “Dave’s Mom, we love you!” But she didn’t consider those words to be fan appreciation. “Actually, it wasn’t so much me as mom, and I personified mom,” she said.
“After Lillehammer, I couldn’t believe how it all took off,” Mengering said in 1996, according to The New York Times. “I think it’s about the idea of mom and of a family.”