Turkey prepares for 2026 Winter Olympic bid

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the country is considering a bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics in the eastern provinces of Erzurum, Erzincan and Kars.
Erdogan made the announcement Wednesday during a campaign rally in Erzurum ahead of a referendum on strengthening the powers of the president.
Erdogan says “the Winter Games would suit Erzurum … We are making preparations for such a bid for 2026.”
Although Turkey has made several attempts to host the Summer Olympics, it would be the country’s first bid for the Winter Games.
Erzurum previously hosted the World University Games in 2011.
In 2013, Istanbul lost to Tokyo in the vote for the 2020 Summer Olympics.
The 200m first rounds at August’s world track and field championships have been moved one day earlier to accommodate requests from Olympic 400m champions Wayde van Niekerk and Shaunae Miller‘s federations.
Both Van Niekerk and Miller have said they hope to race both the 200m and 400m at worlds in London. Van Niekerk specifically requested the schedule be changed to allow more time between the races but said it wasn’t a requirement for him to attempt the double.
The original schedule had the men’s and women’s 200m first rounds and 400m finals during the same afternoon, separated by about 2 1/2 hours each.
Now, the 200m first rounds will take place on the day between the 400m semifinals and final.
It’s unknown if American Allyson Felix has eyes on contesting both the 200m and 400m at worlds. Felix had those aspirations one year ago — the Olympic schedule was similarly modified at her request — but she missed the U.S. team in the 200m by .01 at the Olympic Trials, slowed by an ankle injury.
Even with the absence of Usain Bolt, the 400m world-record holder Van Niekerk could be an underdog in the 200m at worlds. His personal best — 19.94 seconds — would have ranked No. 9 in the world last year.
Miller’s best in the 200m — 22.05 — ranked No. 5 in the world in 2016 behind Olympic medalists Elaine Thompson, Dafne Schippers and Tori Bowie and Felix.
The full worlds schedule is here.
North Korea’s women’s hockey team was given gifts while competing at the Division II World Championships in South Korea last week.
All of the gifts were left in South Korea, including key chains and red ginseng, except for one notable exception — stuffed animals of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games mascots, according to South Korean media.
“The North Korean athletes probably took the Olympic mascot dolls because of their symbolism,” a South Korean official said, according to JoongAng Daily. “They probably felt scared to take the other gifts.”
The North Korean women won two out of five games at the tournament and were defeated by South Korea 3-0.
They did not qualify for the PyeongChang Olympics. North Korea is likely to qualify few if any athletes across all sports.
North Korea boycotted the only other Olympics in South Korea, the 1988 Seoul Summer Games.
