Turkey prepares for 2026 Winter Olympic bid

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the country is considering a bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics in the eastern provinces of Erzurum, Erzincan and Kars.

Erdogan made the announcement Wednesday during a campaign rally in Erzurum ahead of a referendum on strengthening the powers of the president.

Erdogan says “the Winter Games would suit Erzurum … We are making preparations for such a bid for 2026.”

Although Turkey has made several attempts to host the Summer Olympics, it would be the country’s first bid for the Winter Games.

Erzurum previously hosted the World University Games in 2011.

In 2013, Istanbul lost to Tokyo in the vote for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

