How to watch Boston Marathon

U.S. Olympic medalists Meb Keflezighi and Galen Rupp headline the 121st Boston Marathon, live on NBCSN and streamed via NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” on Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

NBC Sports coverage of the world’s oldest annual 26.2-mile race begins Sunday with a preview show at 4 p.m. ET.

On race day, NBC Sports coverage will include an online finish-line camera stream, which will allow viewers to see every runner cross the Boylston Street finish.

That feed on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will will be available online for 30 days after the race.

Keflezighi is the only American runner to win either the men’s or women’s race since 1985, but this year the U.S. has chances to win on both sides. Though they are by no means favorites.

Keflezighi, a 41-year-old who won Boston in 2014, one year after twin bombings rocked the race, is set to race Boston for the fifth and final time. Keflezighi plans to retire from elite marathon running after his 26th marathon in New York City this fall.

Rupp, the 2016 Olympic marathon silver medalist, makes his city marathon debut in Boston.

Ethiopian Lemi Berhanu Hayle returns to defend his title.

The women’s field includes U.S. Olympian Desi Linden, the runner-up in Boston in 2011. Linden is the top American female hope after Shalane Flanagan withdrew due to injury.

The international women’s field includes the last three Boston winners (Ethiopians Buzunesh Deba and Atsede Baysa and Kenyan Caroline Rotich) and Kenyan stars Gladys Cherono, Edna Kiplagat and Joyce Chepkirui.

