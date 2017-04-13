ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
How to watch Boston Marathon

By Nick ZaccardiApr 13, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT

U.S. Olympic medalists Meb Keflezighi and Galen Rupp headline the 121st Boston Marathon, live on NBCSN and streamed via NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” on Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

NBC Sports coverage of the world’s oldest annual 26.2-mile race begins Sunday with a preview show at 4 p.m. ET.

On race day, NBC Sports coverage will include an online finish-line camera stream, which will allow viewers to see every runner cross the Boylston Street finish.

That feed on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will will be available online for 30 days after the race.

Keflezighi is the only American runner to win either the men’s or women’s race since 1985, but this year the U.S. has chances to win on both sides. Though they are by no means favorites.

Keflezighi, a 41-year-old who won Boston in 2014, one year after twin bombings rocked the race, is set to race Boston for the fifth and final time. Keflezighi plans to retire from elite marathon running after his 26th marathon in New York City this fall.

Rupp, the 2016 Olympic marathon silver medalist, makes his city marathon debut in Boston.

Ethiopian Lemi Berhanu Hayle returns to defend his title.

The women’s field includes U.S. Olympian Desi Linden, the runner-up in Boston in 2011. Linden is the top American female hope after Shalane Flanagan withdrew due to injury.

The international women’s field includes the last three Boston winners (Ethiopians Buzunesh Deba and Atsede Baysa and Kenyan Caroline Rotich) and Kenyan stars Gladys CheronoEdna Kiplagat and Joyce Chepkirui.

Russia makes ‘little progress’ for track and field return, IAAF says

Associated PressApr 13, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) — Russia’s lack of progress in cleaning up its doping culture and introducing a satisfactory testing regime continues to impede the country’s reinstatement to track and field, the IAAF said on Thursday.

Providing its latest update on Russia’s state-sponsored doping system, the IAAF also criticized the country’s decision to make Yelena Isinbayeva the head of the country’s scandalized anti-doping agency.

“It is difficult to see how this helps to achieve the desired change in culture in Russia track and field, or how it helps to promote an open environment for Russian whistleblowers,” Russia task force chairman Rune Andersen said in his report to the IAAF Council.

Isinbayeva repeatedly criticized the World Anti-Doping Agency, framed doping investigations as an anti-Russian plot, and called for a leading whistleblower to be banned for life.

The two-time gold medalist and world-record holder missed the Rio de Janeiro Olympics because of a ban on Russia’s track and field team that is unlikely to be lifted soon based on the IAAF’s fresh concerns.

“There is no reason why better progress has not been made,” IAAF President Sebastian Coe said, “and RUSAF (Russia’s track and field federation) should be under no illusion at all that we will stick to this. The criteria are serious and will be followed through.”

But they currently are not, according to Coe, who insists the IAAF will not soften its tough stance.

“There is testing but it is still far too limited,” Coe said. “The Russian investigative committee is still refusing to hand over athlete biological passport samples for independent testing from labs, we still have got athletes in closed cities that are difficult or impossible to get to, the ongoing employment of coaches from a tainted system, and we have got the head coach of RUSAF effectively refusing to sign their own pledge to clean athletics.”

The IAAF is allowing some Russians to compete internationally as neutrals while their country remained banned, with 12 athletes proving they have been adequately tested for drugs over a lengthy period by non-Russian agencies.

The athletes are still “subject to acceptance of their entries by individual meeting organizers,” such as the Diamond League series, the IAAF has said. The 14-meet circuit opens on May 5 in Doha, Qatar.

Which nation wins most medals in PyeongChang? Germany looks golden

By Nick ZaccardiApr 13, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT

Germany will top the PyeongChang Olympic medal standings if results repeat from this season’s winter sports world championships.

Germans have easily won the most medals (34) and golds (18) in Olympic events across this season’s world championships. A total of 100 of the 102 Olympic events (or their equivalents) have had their world championships contested already this season.

While men’s hockey and mixed doubles curling worlds are still to take place, Germany’s lead is insurmountable.

The medal standings:

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Germany 18 10 6 34
USA 12 7 9 28
Norway 8 9 10 27
Canada 7 11 8 26
France 5 8 9 22
Austria 8 5 7 20
Russia 4 8 7 19
Netherlands 10 3 5 18
Japan 4 7 4 15
Switzerland 3 6 5 14
China 4 3 3 10
Sweden 2 4 4 10
South Korea 3 1 4 8

Germany cleaned up in its hallmark sliding sports, winning seven gold medals in 10 events at bobsled, luge and skeleton world championships (aided significantly by hosting bobsled and skeleton worlds). It also earned seven of 11 golds at biathlon worlds and swept the three Nordic combined gold medals.

Germany topped the Winter Olympic medal standings in 1998, 2002 and 2006. It slipped to second behind the U.S. at Vancouver 2010.

In Sochi, Germany fell all the way down to sixth in total medals with 19, its fewest since reuniting East and West Germany at the Olympics 25 years ago.

The U.S. is likely to finish second in the world championships medal table, setting up well to repeat its second-place finish in the Sochi Olympic medal standings next year.

The Americans excelled in a number of sports this season. They range from the traditional strengths — freestyle skiing and snowboarding — to events with no Olympic medal history — biathlon and women’s cross-country skiing.

Russia, embroiled in a doping scandal, is not looking like the power that topped the Sochi standings with 33 medals and 13 golds. This winter, Russians have earned just four gold medals and rank seventh in total medals.

Russia finished sixth, fifth and sixth in total medals in the three Winter Games before Sochi. It appears likely to revert toward those places in PyeongChang, assuming it is able to send a full delegation.

Meanwhile, Olympic host country South Korea has earned eight medals this season, all in short- and long-track speed skating. That’s good for 13th place, which would match its output in Sochi.

South Korean athletes will undoubtedly receive a home-field advantage next February, likely resulting in a medal boost since most world championships were held in Europe.

They better. South Korean sports officials have repeated that the 2018 Olympic medal target is 20 overall, with eight gold, more than double the totals from this world championships season.

