Katie Ledecky tops U.S. rankings in race she plans to skip this summer

By Nick ZaccardiApr 15, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT

Katie Ledecky is the fastest U.S. woman in the 400m individual medley this year. Katie Ledecky does not plan to race the 400m individual medley at the world championships in July.

In yet another incredible feat, Ledecky finished second in the 400m IM at a meet in Mesa, Ariz., on Friday, took a 24-minute break and then won the 200m freestyle.

In the 400m IM, Ledecky clocked 4:38.16, getting edged by Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey by .11 of a second.

Ledecky ranks No. 7 in the world in the 400m IM this year and first among Americans by a whopping 2.21 seconds. Last year, Ledecky ranked No. 5 in the U.S. in the 400m IM but never raced it fully tapered or at the Olympic Trials.

It is very early in the season. Swimmers are training not to peak in Mesa but at the U.S. Championships in two months, but Ledecky has certainly proven her prowess extends beyond the freestyle events.

Ledecky has never swum an event other than a freestyle at a U.S. Championships. She said in interviews Thursday and Friday that the 400m IM is not on her radar for this summer.

“I’m not really planning to [race it internationally], at least at this point,” Ledecky said on NBCSN. “That was mainly just to get some really tough racing in.”

Ledecky chose to race the 400m IM on Friday because she wanted to challenge herself with two finals in one session. She needed a race to complement her 200m freestyle.

Ledecky is planning to race a 1500m free and a 200m free in the same session at worlds in July, but the 1500m free wasn’t on the program in Mesa. So she went with the 400m IM, a similarly grueling event.

“It’s a pain like no other,” Ledecky said Friday.

Ledecky had the second-fastest butterfly split in the 400m IM and the fastest backstroke split. Her breaststroke was weak, seventh-fastest in the eight-woman field.

But she closed with a 100m freestyle split that was the fastest of the A finals in Mesa — including the women’s and men’s races.

Ledecky is set to race the 200m individual medley and the 800m freestyle to close the Mesa meet on Saturday. NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will air finals coverage at 8 p.m. ET.

14-year-old diver qualifies for world championships

Associated PressApr 15, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Fourteen-year-old Tarrin Gilliland will compete in two synchronized diving events at her first world championships this summer.

The high school freshman from Midland, Texas won the mixed platform Friday with partner Andrew Capobianco at Georgia Tech’s aquatic center, site of diving events during the 1996 Olympics.

On the first day of the national synchronized championships, Gilliland teamed with Olympian Jessica Parratto to capture the women’s platform title.

Four other Olympians also are heading to the worlds in Budapest, Hungary.

Rio silver medalists Sam Dorman and Michael Hixon took the men’s springboard crown, while Steele Johnson, a silver medalist last summer with David Boudia, teamed with new partner Brandon Loschiavo to win men’s platform.

Another Olympian, Kassidy Cook, captured the women’s springboard with her new partner, 15-year-old Maria Coburn.

Dana Vollmer races at swim meet, 26 weeks pregnant

By Nick ZaccardiApr 14, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

Seven-time Olympic medalist Dana Vollmer lined up on the starting block 26 weeks pregnant at a USA Swimming meet in Mesa, Ariz., on Friday.

Vollmer raced the 50m freestyle and finished seventh out of seven swimmers in her heat, clocking 27.51 seconds. Her time was 55th out of 83 swimmers overall. Vollmer chose the 50m free as her only race of the meet because she didn’t have to make a flip turn.

“Time didn’t matter,” Vollmer told media in Mesa. “Places didn’t matter. I’ve loved being here. I loved seeing all my teammates, all the people from Rio.”

Vollmer hopes to train through as much of her pregnancy as possible, planning to come back after giving birth to her second boy for a run for her fourth Olympic team in 2020.

She isn’t the first U.S. Olympian to compete this deep into pregnancy. Most notably, 800m runner Alysia Montaño raced while 34 weeks pregnant at the 2014 U.S. Championships.

“Putting the health of the baby first doesn’t mean just sitting on the couch,” Vollmer said. “It’s better for the baby, and it’s better for me to stay active, to stay strong going into labor.”

NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will stream Mesa finals sessions at 8 p.m. ET on Friday and Saturday. NBCSN will air coverage at 1 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Vollmer said last fall, before she announced her pregnancy, that she hoped to train and compete while pregnant with her second child in 2017.

Vollmer, who is due in July, took 23 months off from competition in 2013, 2014 and 2015, giving birth to baby boy Arlen on March 6, 2015. A year later, she won a medal of every color at the Rio Olympics.

Vollmer wants to spend far less time out of the pool in this pregnancy.

“I’m trying to go into this one staying way more active, staying as strong as I can,” she said. “Trying to go about it to where I’m in the best shape I can be going into labor, and then hopefully after that, it’ll definitely help. I feel like, if I took two years off and was able to come back and make Rio in a year, then I’m glad that I’ll have way more time this next time heading into Tokyo.”

Vollmer’s goal is to return to competition for the U.S. Winter Nationals in December.

