Buzunesh Deba inherits 2014 Boston Marathon win, but not the prize

Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT

BOSTON (AP) — Buzunesh Deba will leave the Boston Marathon with one champion’s medal this week.

She would like to make it two.

The 29-year-old Ethiopian inherited the 2014 title this December when Kenya’s Rita Jeptoo was stripped of her victory for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Jeptoo joins Rosie Ruiz, who was caught cutting the course in 1980, as the only people to be disqualified from the Boston Marathon after breaking the tape on Boylston Street.

“She took my chance,” Deba said this week after returning to Boston, where she has also finished third and seventh. “I lost so many things.”

When Ruiz took a shortcut to the finish line, she deprived Jacqueline Gareau of the thrill of breaking the tape, being crowned with the traditional olive wreath and hearing the Canadian national anthem waft over Copley Square. Race officials, who were immediately skeptical of the unknown and unseen Ruiz, made it up to Gareau with a substitute victory ceremony and even had her cross the finish line again — this time in street clothes.

But Gareau’s victory was in the race’s amateur era, so there was no cash to recover.

Jeptoo, whose 2006 and 2013 victories remain unchallenged, claimed $150,000 for the victory and an additional $25,000 for setting a course record. Both legally belong to Deba, whose time of 2 hours, 19 minutes, 59 seconds remains the fastest in Boston Marathon history, but the Boston Athletic Association would have to claw it back from Jeptoo.

“We are trying,” CEO Tom Grilk said.

In the year after the finish line explosions that killed three people and wounded hundreds more, Jeptoo herself was already an afterthought, coming in just minutes before Meb Keflezighi claimed the first American victory in the men’s race since 1983 . As “The Star-Spangled Banner” played over Boylston Street, Jeptoo’s third win — even in a course-record time — drew less attention than normal.

But for Deba, it was costly. All the after-the-fact ceremonies, medals and even the prize money — if she ever gets it — wouldn’t make up for the opportunities lost when she wasn’t able to capitalize on being a returning champion.

“When you are the champion, the next year, the appearance fees, the contracts, everything” is more lucrative, the two-time New York City Marathon runner-up said this week. “My happiness is that day. But she took it from me.”

Deba’s husband and coach, Worku Beyi, said they are talking to B.A.A. officials about the prize money, “but it is not 100 percent.” They are hoping Jeptoo will return the money.

“She knows herself she is not champion,” Beyi said.

Deba has a chance to steal back the spotlight on Monday, when she joins a field of more than 30,000 in Hopkinton for the 121st edition of the race. Among them are defending champion Atsede Baysa of Ethiopia; Kenya’s Gladys Cherono, who has the fastest time in the field; and two-time Olympian Desi Linden, who is trying to become the first American woman to win in Boston since 1985.

The men’s field includes defending champion Lemi Hale, who last year completed Ethiopia’s first sweep; 2012 winner Wesley Korir; and Keflezighi, who is planning to retire after the New York City race in the fall. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s are expected to greet the runners for the 26.2-mile trek to Boston’s Back Bay.

Security will be tighter than before the 2013 bombings, but race director Dave McGillivray is hoping things are getting back to normal after three races without incident.

“I just feel like we’re back to putting on a road race,” he said. “Everything is running smooth. We just want to get it on.”

Katie Ledecky swims fastest 800m free of 2017

By Seth RubinroitApr 16, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

Another day, another world-leading time for Katie Ledecky.

The six-time Olympic gold medalist clocked 8 minutes, 15.44 seconds in the 800m freestyle on Saturday. She beat Leah Smith, who finished sixth in the event in Rio, by more than 12 seconds.

Ledecky’s victory came two days after clocking the fastest time in the world this year in the 400m freestyle.

“I think I’m in a good spot right now,” Ledecky said to reporters in Mesa, Ariz.

Full results from the USA Swimming Pro Series at Mesa are here.

It was the first meet since the Rio Games in an Olympic-size 50-meter pool for Ledecky, who has been competing in 25-yard pools at Stanford.

Ledecky was the third-oldest out of eight swimmers in the 800m freestyle final.

“Looking at the heat sheet, it was maybe the first time that I feel like I’m on the older end of it,” she said. “I’m 20 now, and seeing [16] year olds in the heat, and knowing that was me just a couple of years ago.”

14-year-old diver qualifies for world championships

Associated PressApr 15, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Fourteen-year-old Tarrin Gilliland will compete in two synchronized diving events at her first world championships this summer.

The high school freshman from Midland, Texas won the mixed platform Friday with partner Andrew Capobianco at Georgia Tech’s aquatic center, site of diving events during the 1996 Olympics.

On the first day of the national synchronized championships, Gilliland teamed with Olympian Jessica Parratto to capture the women’s platform title.

Four other Olympians also are heading to the worlds in Budapest, Hungary.

Rio silver medalists Sam Dorman and Michael Hixon took the men’s springboard crown, while Steele Johnson, a silver medalist last summer with David Boudia, teamed with new partner Brandon Loschiavo to win men’s platform.

Another Olympian, Kassidy Cook, captured the women’s springboard with her new partner, 15-year-old Maria Coburn.

