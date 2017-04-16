ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Katie Ledecky swims fastest 800m free of 2017

By Seth RubinroitApr 16, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

Another day, another world-leading time for Katie Ledecky.

The six-time Olympic gold medalist clocked 8 minutes, 15.44 seconds in the 800m freestyle on Saturday. She beat Leah Smith, who finished sixth in the event in Rio, by more than 12 seconds.

Ledecky’s victory came two days after clocking the fastest time in the world this year in the 400m freestyle.

“I think I’m in a good spot right now,” Ledecky said to reporters in Mesa, Ariz.

Full results from the USA Swimming Pro Series at Mesa are here.

It was the first meet since the Rio Games in an Olympic-size 50-meter pool for Ledecky, who has been competing in 25-yard pools at Stanford.

Ledecky was the third-oldest out of eight swimmers in the 800m freestyle final.

“Looking at the heat sheet, it was maybe the first time that I feel like I’m on the older end of it,” she said. “I’m 20 now, and seeing [16] year olds in the heat, and knowing that was me just a couple of years ago.”

Long course season off to a good start in the desert. Thanks Mesa @mac_nation! #ArenaProSwim 📸: @mike2swim

14-year-old diver qualifies for world championships

Associated PressApr 15, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Fourteen-year-old Tarrin Gilliland will compete in two synchronized diving events at her first world championships this summer.

The high school freshman from Midland, Texas won the mixed platform Friday with partner Andrew Capobianco at Georgia Tech’s aquatic center, site of diving events during the 1996 Olympics.

On the first day of the national synchronized championships, Gilliland teamed with Olympian Jessica Parratto to capture the women’s platform title.

Four other Olympians also are heading to the worlds in Budapest, Hungary.

Rio silver medalists Sam Dorman and Michael Hixon took the men’s springboard crown, while Steele Johnson, a silver medalist last summer with David Boudia, teamed with new partner Brandon Loschiavo to win men’s platform.

Another Olympian, Kassidy Cook, captured the women’s springboard with her new partner, 15-year-old Maria Coburn.

Katie Ledecky tops U.S. rankings in race she plans to skip this summer

By Nick ZaccardiApr 15, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT

Katie Ledecky is the fastest U.S. woman in the 400m individual medley this year. Katie Ledecky does not plan to race the 400m individual medley at the world championships in July.

In yet another incredible feat, Ledecky finished second in the 400m IM at a meet in Mesa, Ariz., on Friday, took a 24-minute break and then won the 200m freestyle.

In the 400m IM, Ledecky clocked 4:38.16, getting edged by Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey by .11 of a second.

Ledecky ranks No. 7 in the world in the 400m IM this year and first among Americans by a whopping 2.21 seconds. Last year, Ledecky ranked No. 5 in the U.S. in the 400m IM but never raced it fully tapered or at the Olympic Trials.

It is very early in the season. Swimmers are training not to peak in Mesa but at the U.S. Championships in two months, but Ledecky has certainly proven her prowess extends beyond the freestyle events.

Ledecky has never swum an event other than a freestyle at a U.S. Championships. She said in interviews Thursday and Friday that the 400m IM is not on her radar for this summer.

“I’m not really planning to [race it internationally], at least at this point,” Ledecky said on NBCSN. “That was mainly just to get some really tough racing in.”

Ledecky chose to race the 400m IM on Friday because she wanted to challenge herself with two finals in one session. She needed a race to complement her 200m freestyle.

Ledecky is planning to race a 1500m free and a 200m free in the same session at worlds in July, but the 1500m free wasn’t on the program in Mesa. So she went with the 400m IM, a similarly grueling event.

“It’s a pain like no other,” Ledecky said Friday.

Ledecky had the second-fastest butterfly split in the 400m IM and the fastest backstroke split. Her breaststroke was weak, seventh-fastest in the eight-woman field.

But she closed with a 100m freestyle split that was the fastest of the A finals in Mesa — including the women’s and men’s races.

Ledecky is set to race the 200m individual medley and the 800m freestyle to close the Mesa meet on Saturday. NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will air finals coverage at 8 p.m. ET.

