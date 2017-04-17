Tatyana McFadden’s record streak ends at Boston Marathon

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tatyana McFadden‘s streak is over.

McFadden won each of the world’s four major city marathons — Boston, London, Chicago and New York City — each of the last four years.

But the 17-time Paralympic medalist finished fourth in the Boston Marathon wheelchair division on Monday, weeks after surgeries for blood clots.

Swiss Manuela Schar won Boston in 1 hour, 28 minutes, 17 seconds, a course record by nearly six minutes. Full Boston Marathon results are here.

McFadden, born in Russia paralyzed from the waist down and adopted from a St. Petersburg orphanage at age 6 by an American, is the only marathoner, able-bodied or wheelchair, to sweep Boston, Chicago, London and New York City in one year, let alone four.

McFadden shockingly lost the Rio Paralympic marathon in a photo finish (video here).

In the men’s wheelchair race Monday, Swiss Marcel Hug won his third straight Boston title. Hug, the Rio Paralympic marathon champion, clocked 1:18:04, the fastest wheelchair marathon time ever.

The time does not count for record purposes as Boston is not a record-eligible course due to its point-to-point, net downhill layout.

