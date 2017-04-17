Tatyana McFadden’s record streak ends at Boston Marathon

Tatyana McFadden‘s streak is over.
McFadden won each of the world’s four major city marathons — Boston, London, Chicago and New York City — each of the last four years.
But the 17-time Paralympic medalist finished fourth in the Boston Marathon wheelchair division on Monday, weeks after surgeries for blood clots.
Swiss Manuela Schar won Boston in 1 hour, 28 minutes, 17 seconds, a course record by nearly six minutes. Full Boston Marathon results are here.
McFadden, born in Russia paralyzed from the waist down and adopted from a St. Petersburg orphanage at age 6 by an American, is the only marathoner, able-bodied or wheelchair, to sweep Boston, Chicago, London and New York City in one year, let alone four.
McFadden shockingly lost the Rio Paralympic marathon in a photo finish (video here).
In the men’s wheelchair race Monday, Swiss Marcel Hug won his third straight Boston title. Hug, the Rio Paralympic marathon champion, clocked 1:18:04, the fastest wheelchair marathon time ever.
The time does not count for record purposes as Boston is not a record-eligible course due to its point-to-point, net downhill layout.
