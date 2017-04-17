ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN

Simone Biles details first tattoo, gets pranked on ‘Ellen’

By OlympicTalkApr 17, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT

Simone Biles paid Ellen DeGeneres a visit for a third time, but this time she received quite the scare.

Biles was near the end of a sitdown interview with DeGeneres when her “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Sasha Farber, leaped out from a box between the two women.

Earlier in the interview, Biles discussed her first tattoo, the recent addition of the Olympic rings to her right forearm.

“I said I would never get a tattoo, but then after the Olympics, I really wanted one,” Biles said. “So then I left and went to go get one. And my parents didn’t think I was going to get it, and I did.

“I have a pretty high pain tolerance, so I wasn’t really nervous, and it didn’t hurt, but the guy that was doing it was shaking so bad, and kept making me stand up to check if it was straight. So I was like, oh my gosh, is this the best idea after all?”

Tatyana McFadden’s record streak ends at Boston Marathon

By Nick ZaccardiApr 17, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT

Tatyana McFadden‘s streak is over.

McFadden won each of the world’s four major city marathons — Boston, London, Chicago and New York City — each of the last four years.

But the 17-time Paralympic medalist finished fourth in the Boston Marathon wheelchair division on Monday, weeks after surgeries for blood clots.

Swiss Manuela Schar won Boston in 1 hour, 28 minutes, 17 seconds, a course record by nearly six minutes. Full Boston Marathon results are here.

McFadden, born in Russia paralyzed from the waist down and adopted from a St. Petersburg orphanage at age 6 by an American, is the only marathoner, able-bodied or wheelchair, to sweep Boston, Chicago, London and New York City in one year, let alone four.

McFadden shockingly lost the Rio Paralympic marathon in a photo finish (video here).

In the men’s wheelchair race Monday, Swiss Marcel Hug won his third straight Boston title. Hug, the Rio Paralympic marathon champion, clocked 1:18:04, the fastest wheelchair marathon time ever.

The time does not count for record purposes as Boston is not a record-eligible course due to its point-to-point, net downhill layout.

Sun Yang pulls off Katie Ledecky-like feat at Chinese Nationals

Sun Yang
By Nick ZaccardiApr 17, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT

Katie Ledecky is the only swimmer to win world titles in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles. If that’s incredible, then what Sun Yang did at the Chinese Nationals last week is certainly notable.

The six-time Olympic medalist swept the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle national titles in Qingdao.

Sun, already the only swimmer to win Olympic titles in both the 200m and 1500m frees, has become stronger in the shorter freestyles in recent years.

He has the fastest times in the world this year in the 200m and 400m but ranks third in the 800m and 10th in the 1500m. He is No. 29 in the 100m free.

The 25-year-old could now swim the 100m free at a major international meet for the first time in July.

However, the 100m free semifinals and the 800m free final are in the same session. Sun has won the last three world titles in the 800m free and could shed the 100m to focus on the 800m.

Few men have shown that kind of range in a career. South Africa’s Ryk Neethling finished fifth in the 1500m free at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics, then fourth in the 100m free at Athens 2004.

Sun, the only Chinese male swimmer with an Olympic title, is expected to try for a fourth Olympics in 2020, but that wasn’t a given last summer.

“I talked about my future with my father after Rio Olympics,” Sun said last week, according to Xinhua News Agency. “The career is so tough and I was thinking maybe I could only hang on for one or two more years. It’s hard for an athlete to keep fighting for a long time and only the strong-minded ones could stand the trial.”

